Dave Franco’s ‘The Rental’ To Receive Blu-ray Release In December; Special Features Announced!

The Rental . Making its Blu-ray debut December 1, 2020 from Scream Factory, in conjunction with IFC Midnight, this suspenseful film boasts an all-star cast including Alison Brie (Community, GLOW), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Beauty & The Beast), Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night) and is the directorial debut of Dave Franco (Neighbors, The Disaster Artist). The release also includes a behind the scenes featurette as a bonus feature, and fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

Two couples on an oceanside getaway find that their celebratory weekend trip has turned into something far more sinister as an imminent threat forces them to expose well-kept secrets and they come to see each other in a whole new light. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White and Sheila Vand star in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller from Dave Franco.

The Rental Bonus Features

Behind the scenes featurette

Theatrical trailer

