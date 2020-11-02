ALTER BRIDGE Releases Official Lyric Video for New Song “Last Rites”

As the band’s latest single “Native Son” continues to impact radio, Alter Bridge releases a lyric video for their original song “Last Rites” from the upcoming EP Walk The Sky 2.0. The video uses a dark and mystical aesthetic utilizing a fortune teller making a prediction based on the song’s lyrics. The song was born from an idea that bandmembers Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips began sharing after the cancellation of their entire 2020 touring schedule and written, recorded and completed entirely during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Last Rites” is available on all streaming partners and the lyric video can be seen below:

The new Walk The Sky 2.0 EP – available November 6th via Napalm Records – is comprised of “Last Rites”, along with live versions of “Wouldn’t You Rather,” “Pay No Mind,” “Native Son,” “Godspeed,” “In the Deep” and “Dying Light” all recorded during the band’s US tour at the beginning of the year. The new EP is available for pre-order in various configurations including a Jewelcase CD (available worldwide), Jewelcase CD + t-shirt (Napalm Records exclusive worldwide except North America), and CREAM-colored Vinyl Gatefold LP (available worldwide). The album will also be available in a digital bundle with the original Walk The Sky and Walk The Sky 2.0 together as well as a limited edition 2-CD Earbook with both versions included (Napalm Records Mailorder only). All versions of Walk The Sky 2.0 can be ordered here: https://smarturl.it/WalkTheSky2.0.

The tracklisting for Walk The Sky 2.0 is:

1) Last Rites

2) Wouldn’t You Rather (Live)

3) Pay No Mind (Live)

4) Native Son (Live)

5) Godspeed (Live)

6) In The Deep (Live)

7) Dying Light (Live)

In other news, Alter Bridge’s latest single “Native Son,” which has racked up over five million worldwide streams to date, has broken in to the Top 40 at Active Rock radio. The band released a video for the single – an animated short created completely using stop-animation techniques and incorporating origami to create a unique visual effect. The video for “Native Son” was created by Stefano Bertelli and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/A514cEfnbcA.

Alter Bridge burst onto the music scene in 2004 with the release of their gold-selling debut, One Day Remains. In 2007, the band released Blackbird, the album that elevated the band’s profile worldwide. The epic solo in the title track “Blackbird” was voted “Greatest Guitar Solo Of All Time” by Guitarist Magazine. ABIII was released in 2010 and the single “Isolation” gave the band their first #1 single. In 2013, the band reached an elevated creative and critical plateau with Fortress. It bowed at #12 on the Billboard Top 200, moving over 30,000 copies first-week and earning unanimous tastemaker praise. The record garnered perfect scores from Total Guitar and KERRANG! as well as acclaim from Billboard, The Guardian, Loudwire, Ultimate Guitar, and many more. In between sold out tours in Europe and North America, the guys appeared on VH1 and graced the cover of Classic Rock Magazine who labeled Fortress, “The best thing they’ve ever done,” while Eddie Trunk called it, “A top 10 album of the last 10 years.” 2016’s The Last Hero gave the band their first Top 10 album since their debut. Alter Bridge has appeared on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live and their music has been used by the WWE, Major League Baseball and NASCAR to name a few. The band recently released the video and audio of their career highlight, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, featuring Alter Bridge backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson. Alter Bridge released their latest album Walk The Sky (Napalm Records) to critical acclaim and career milestone chart success. The latest album brought the band their first ever #1 on Top Current Albums chart. The band’s newest release found a home at #1 on over a dozen charts around the globe and in December 2019, Guitar World magazine voted Mark Tremonti the Guitarist of the Decade. Alter Bridge are showing no signs of slowing down.

