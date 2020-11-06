Cole Bradley Releases Sentimental New “Jean Jacket” Single

Singer/songwriter Cole Bradley debuted “Jean Jacket” his second single of the year, out everywhere today. Typically known as the “bring the party” guy whose music is typically high-energy and upbeat, “Jean Jacket” is a strongly-written ballad that helps bring versatility and a more mature sound to Bradley’s discography. Bradley wrote the single with Andrew Allen, Brian Melo, Victoria Rudd and Andrew Rudd.

“The overall message of this particular track is the importance of “walking away with dignity” after a messy breakup,” says Bradley. “We have all been through difficult break ups or heartbreaks in life but I have found that one of the most important things you can do when this happens is to walk away with some self-respect. The song itself is produced very organically which fits with the sentimental message.”

The official video for “Jean Jacket” is due later this month.

More About Cole Bradley:

Country singer and songwriter, Cole Bradley, is a rising star in the North American music scene. Growing up listening to the likes of Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, Bradley first graced the stage at the young age of five. Since then, Cole has fostered a passion for performing and sharing his music with others. “As an artist, it is important for me that people connect and relate to my songs,” says Bradley.

Much like Cole himself, his songs are upbeat, positive, and full of life. He is a natural entertainer with infectious energy. His unique vocals and his edgy country sound, make his music fresh and original. Whether he is belting out a rowdy party anthem or a heartfelt ballad, he is able to captivate fans of all ages with his sense of humor, warmth and honest songwriting.

Bradley has had the privilege of working with world-class producers and writers in Canada, Nashville and Los Angeles and has opened for various country music entertainers including Thomas Rhett, High Valley, LANC”O, and Brett Kissel. Since his move to Nashville in 2016, Bradley has continued to work on the craft of songwriting while playing at local venues including the historic Bluebird Cafe where he made his debut in September 2017 and has played numerous times since, happily returning to play for the attentive audiences for which The Bluebird is famous. In 2020, Cole graduated from Belmont University. Bradley is expected to release brand new music in 2020.

