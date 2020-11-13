Redlight King Releases Video For “Long Way to Heaven” Track From ‘Moonshine’ Album

Redlight King has released an epic new video for their latest single, “Long Way to Heaven,” from the band’s latest album, Moonshine. Listen to album HERE.
Lead vocalist / songwriter Mark ‘Kaz’ Kasprzyk wrote “Long Way to Heaven” as a tribute to his late father, a schoolteacher and race car enthusiast who first turned his son on to blues pioneers like John Lee Hooker, Little Walter and B.B. King.
The “Long Way Home” video was shot in Death Valley, California, and features breathtaking vast landscape and wild mustang horses. “The underlying abstract concept was for every location to represent the journey of place and time in your life,” says Kaz. “The wild horses represented my youth, being on the road, taking chances and breaking the law.”
Redlight King also recently released a well-timed and powerful video for the track, “Don’t Drink the Water” which speaks to the current political climate.
Watch “Don’t Drink the Water” HERE
