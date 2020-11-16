ZZ Ward Unveils Revealing New Video For “Giant”

ZZ Ward has released the video for her single “Giant” which, in a surprise ending, reveals her pregnancy. Cleverly done with papercut stop motion, the video is a moving collage and carries the message of empowerment echoed in the song. In the video, ZZ is yet again overlooked for a promotion and her frustration turns her into a fearless and badass giant, walking among skyscrapers, deflecting grenades, picking up cars, putting out wildfires all while chasing down her smarmy boss. Along the way, a blinding halo of light follows her. Redemption comes as she is now the boss and the light reveals her pregnancy.

“Giant,” is the latest of a series of new songs released over the past 10 months including “Sex & Stardust,” “Break Her Heart” and “The Dark” which carry the theme of equal parts warrior and vulnerability delivered with her powerhouse vocals and plenty of sass.

ABOUT ZZ WARD:

With two critically-acclaimed albums under her belt, 2012’s Til The Casket Drops and 2017’s The Storm, ZZ has amassed over 355MM streams, 1MM overall sales, 36MM combined video views, multiple radio hits and has been featured in the LA Times, Complex, FADER, Chicago Tribune, NPR, W, NYLON, USA Today and the New York Times to name a few. She has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music including Grammy Award winners, Kendrick Lamar, Fantastic Negrito and Gary Clark, Jr., as well as Fitz and the Tantrums. ZZ has launched multiple, sold out headline tours, performed at high profile festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Made in America, Fireflyand appeared on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late, Late Show with James Corden and Good Morning America.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.