CHAOS WALKING: First Glimpses of Doug Liman’s Sci-Fi Action Flick Starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland Unveiled!

At long last, the first glimpse of Chaos Walking has arrived! From the director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) the film is based on the best-selling novel ‘The Knife of Never Letting Go’ by Patrick Ness. The film boasts an all-star cast that features Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

Check out the official synopsis, theatrical trailer and poster art below.

Official Synopsis: In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

