Puddle of Mudd Premieres New Lyric Video for “Go To Hell”

Multi-Platinum-selling rock band Puddle of Mudd return with the world premiere of their brand new lyric video for the song “Go To Hell.” The track comes from Puddle of Mudd’s 2019 album, Welcome to Galvania, which is available via Pavement Entertainment.

“Go To Hell” has always been a personal favorite of Puddle of Mudd frontman, Wes Scantlin. The song has taken on an exceptionally poignant meaning with the passing of Wes’ cousin, Sean Scantlin, and serves as a tribute to him. “Go To Hell” touches on drug addiction and loss in these trying times.

Wes says, “‘Go To Hell’ is a song about being between Heaven and Hell in your mind. Kind of like when the angel is on one shoulder and the devil is on the other. You turn to God to figure it all out for you and he will! It’s the crossroads in our life. We make a choice about which way we’re going.”

Even in the wake of tragedy, Wes’ faith stays strong. He says, “My cousin Sean battled demons for a long time and he lost the battle. I know he is in Heaven taking care of me and living his best life! We will see each other one day! We all miss him! He was so young and full of life. So keep your loved ones close and never give up on them. Because no one gave up on me!”

After changing his life around and getting the band back in order, Wes and Puddle of Mudd rebuilt a gigantic touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album. The first single “Uh-Oh” proved to be a groundbreaking comeback for the band, landing them a top 10 single at Mainstream Rock. The success furthered the band’s demand to play at festivals and worldwide events.

Although the Covid pandemic has halted almost all music activities, Puddle of Mudd wanted to keep the album’s momentum going with a new lyric video until touring could resume.

Listen to Welcome to Galvania in its entirety HERE: smarturl.it/puddleofmudd

