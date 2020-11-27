Fun.com Offers Up Otherworldly Beetlejuice Sneakers Sure To Make Your Millennium!

Time is behaving oddly in 2020. It feels as if Halloween was just here, but as you may have noticed from the barrage of festive … well, everything, we are rolling full steam ahead into the holiday season. If you’re like us, you are probably in search of that perfectly unique gift for that special movie lover in your life. Well, look no further because we have the ultimate solution to all your holiday gifting dilemmas! The good folks over at Fun.com have a plethora of fantastic gifts sure to delight even the most difficult to shop for person on your list. What is this magical solution you may ask? It’s obvious – Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice … oh … uh-oh …

It’s showtime! These two new pairs of unixex sneakers are available exclusively from Fun.com, and they are sure to please anyone on your gift list who is a bit strange and unusual. Each pair is inspired by Tim Burton’s iconic 1988 movie, and no matter which pair you choose, your recipient will be the ghost with the most!

The Beetlejuice pair immediately conjures an image of the charismatic bio-exorcist with a black and white striped body accented by a purple heel stripe and laces. The lime green toe, sole, and eyelets contrast nicely to give the whole shoe a ghostly pop. A Sandworm of Saturn patch adorns each exterior side and a Beetlejuice logo tops them off to be unmistakingly Neitherworld.

The second pair features the same black and white stripe inspiration, but this time only on the tongue with the same Beetlejuice logo, while the rest of the shoe’s body is a more subdued maroon. A white toe and sole allow the artwork from the cover of The Handbook for the Recently Deceased to shine on the exterior side of the shoe, and the quote “Never Trust the Living” is displayed on the interior side.

In our final parting, be sure to check out Fun.com for a heaping helping of more other-worldly Beetlejuice items to perfectly accessorize your current or afterlife! Some of our personal favorites include the Beetlejuice Tiki Mug, Official Beetlejuice Monopoly Board Game, and Loungefly’s amazing Sandworm Handle Crossbody Bag, but there are plenty of other items that are sure to make your millennium!

While we focused on supernatural soles today, keep in mind that Fun.com’s selection isn’t limited to the otherworldly. In fact, the site offers an astounding array of amazing items that will dazzle and delight any pop culture enthusiast! With next level merch from practically every franchise you can imagine, Fun.com is a one stop shop for all your holiday gift giving needs!

