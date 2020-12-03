Love and Death Release Official Music Video For “Down”; Set Date For ‘Perfectly Preserved’ Album Release Streaming Event

Reignited by Brian ‘Head’ Welch (Korn) and Jasen Rauch (Breaking Benjamin), anthemic hard rock project Love and Death have followed up the release of their first new song in 8 years last month with the release of the official music video for “Down” (watch here) and the announcement of the Perfectly Preserved Album Release Global Streaming Event which will take place February 12th, 2021 at 5pm PST/7pm CST/8pm EST and will coincide with the release of the band’s new full length, ‘Perfectly Preserved’ (pre-order from www.loveanddeathmusic.com). Tickets for this once in a lifetime streaming event are on sale now from loveanddeath.veeps.com

On release day for their highly anticipated new album, Perfectly Preserved – Friday, February 12, 2021 -Love and Death will be streaming a special album release concert event. The event will start at 5pm PST/7:00pm CST/8pm EST and run for 48 hours. Fans who have purchased tickets can view the event anytime during that 48 hour window.

The event features songs from both the new album, Perfectly Preserved, as well as several tracks off 2013’s Between Here and Lost and will feature several surprise guest performances.

Tickets and bundles are available now with shirts, CDs, Vinyl, and even a very limited guitar bundle signed by all the band and guest performers at the event. Head to loveanddeath.veeps.com for full info and to purchase.Speaking on the Love and Death’s first concert in 7 years, Brian ‘Head’ Welch shares:

“When I reached out to the Love and Death band members, crew and special guests about the arduous task of aligning everyone’s schedules, everyone was like ‘let me check my schedule…, yep, totally free that day!’ I guess that’s the popular answer for all musicians this year! This concert is going to be something totally new for us. We’ve all had the privilege of playing concerts for decades and have traveled the world many times over, but putting together a global streaming event with so many talented musicians and sharing vocals with these amazing singers is a first for me! This is without a doubt a once in a lifetime experience for Love and Death and we are calling all Love and Death fans around the globe to join us for this very special one time event; first Love and Death show in 7 years!!!

PERFECTLY PRESERVED TRACK LISTING:

Infamy

Tragedy

Down

Let Me Love You (feat Lacey Sturm)

Death Of Us

Slow Fire

The Hunter (feat. Keith Wallen)

Lo Lamento

Affliction

White Flag (feat Ryan Hayes)

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.