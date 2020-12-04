Evanescence Set March 2021 Release Date For Long-Awaited ‘The Bitter Truth’ Album

Evanescence’s first album of original music in a decade, The Bitter Truth, will be released on March 26th, 2021 (BMG), and pre-orders are now live HERE. Starting now, fans can pre-order a digital version, CD, vinyl and a limited edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of The Bitter Truth. Every pre-order will automatically come with downloads of already-released songs “Wasted On You”, “The Game Is Over”, and “Use My Voice” as well as “Yeah Right,” the band’s latest song to be released, out today. Listen to “Yeah Right” HERE or check it out below!

The Bitter Truth is an epic, guitar-driven collection inspired by the (often-bitter) realities of the 21st Century and our world. The band’s first original LP in ten years, it’s a return-to-force – and one hell of a rock album. The already-released songs have received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, American Songwriter, and more, and showcase the “ferocious and hymnal” (The New York Times) sound that made Evanescence a household name, as well as the drama and powerhouse vocals that made Amy Lee “one of rock’s definitive voices” (Rolling Stone).

Heavy and playful, the song’s industrial groove combined with Amy Lee’s biting lyrics reveals a self-cynical view of the band’s experience thus far in the music industry.

And check out full-band performances of singles from The Bitter Truth for the first time ever, along with the hits, live tomorrow (12/5), when the band streams their first full performance of 2020 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

Tickets for “Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio” are HERE.

And get a sneak peek now with the band’s live performance of “Use My Voice” HERE.

