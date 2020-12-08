‘The Undoing: An HBO Limited Series’ — Director Susanne Bier’s Critically Acclaimed Series To Hit Blu-ray On March 23rd!

Nothing stays hidden! From Emmy®, Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning director Susanne Bier (“The Night Manager”, Bird Box) and the Emmy® -winning creator of “Big Little Lies,” David E. Kelley and starring Emmy®, Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Nicole Kidman (HBO’s “Big Little Lies”) and Emmy® nominee and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award winner Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”), comes the highly anticipated six-part limited series, THE UNDOING: AN HBO LIMITED SERIES from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray and DVD March 23, 2021.

THE UNDOING: AN HBO LIMITED SERIES follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

The limited series’ incredible cast includes Emmy® and Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Nicole Kidman (HBO’s “Big Little Lies”) and Emmy® nominee and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award winner Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”), Edgar Ramirez (Emmy® nominee for “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and “Carlos”), Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy,” “A Quiet Place 2”), Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”), Noma Dumezweni (“Black Earth Rising”), Sofie Gråbøl (HBO’s “Gentleman Jack,” “Fortitude”), Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova (“Berlin Station”), and Donald Sutherland (Emmy® winner for “Citizen X”).

THE UNDOING: AN HBO LIMITED SERIES is directed by Susanne Bier and is created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; executive produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas. The limited series is based on the 2014 novel, “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Making HBO history as the first Original Series to grow viewership consistently week after week over the course of its season, the thriller will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish with all six gripping episodes from the fantastic limited series, plus three bonus features including one where the longtime friends and co-stars discuss working together for the first time. THE UNDOING: AN HBO LIMITED SERIES is priced to own at $24.98 SRP ($29.98 in Canada) for the DVD and $29.98 SRP ($39.99 in Canada) for the Blu-ray which includes a Digital Copy (US Only). Both sets have an order due date of February 9, 2021. THE UNDOING: AN HBO LIMITED SERIES is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers.

BONUS FEATURES

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant Introduce The Undoing

Creating The Undoing

The Undoing Revelations

6 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

The Undoing

The Missing

Do No Harm

See No Evil

Trial by Fury

The Bloody Truth

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.