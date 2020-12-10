The Distillers Announce A Very Special Holiday Special, “Baby It’s Covid Outside” Streaming Event

Legendary LA punk quartet, The Distillers have announced that they will be spreading holiday cheer across the land on Friday, December 18th with their aptly named The Distillers Very Special Christmas Special, Baby It’s Covid Outside global streaming event. The one-of-a-kind holiday celebration will feature a full band, full production performance and a set list comprised of fan favorites and never before played cover songs.

Speaking on their immense, festive celebration, The Distillers frontwoman, Brody Dalle says:

“Jingle bells, Batman smells, Santa’s on his way,

The Distillers have a Christmas show and it fucking slays. Hey!!”

The party starts at 12pm PST/3pm EST/8pm UK/9pm EU and tickets are available now by clicking here. The event will be available on demand to tickets holders for 72 hours after the initial broadcast. Kick off your holiday season the right way, get your tickets now.

