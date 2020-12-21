Mill Creek Entertainment To Release ‘RAD’ Blu-ray Steelbook Featuring Mondo Licensed Artwork On March 16th!

Mill Creek Entertainment has revealed plans for the totally righteous release of the 80s BMX classic Rad. Making its North American debut at retail, this special edition Blu-ray will serve as the #46 Mondo X SteelBook® collaboration repurposing JJ Harrison’s gnarly artwork for a stunning homage to this cult favorite film. This collectible Blu-ray + Digital release of Rad will be available online and in-stores March 16, 2021 for only $39.99 MSRP.

Licensed from Utopia Distribution and Schwartzman Pictures using the recent 4k restoration, the Blu-ray will also contain a host of bonus features including archival video interviews with the cast and crew, original behind-the-scenes featurettes, the music video for “Break the Ice” and a live Q&A session hosted by Jorma Taccone featuring cast members Bill Allen, Talia Shire, Bart Conner and screenwriter Sam Bernard. Digital redemption on movieSPREE is also included.

Cru Jones (Bill Allen) is the best BMX biker in Cochrane. He’s got the talent to become the best BMX daredevil in the world. Bart Taylor (Bart Conner) is the best BMX biker in the world, and he’s in town to race in the $100,000 Helltrack competition, the most grueling BMX race in history. Cru wants a shot at winning the title, but his mom (Talia Shire) insists he take his college entrance exams which fall on the same day. He decides to go for Helltrack, but the race promoter (Jack Weston) has a dirty scheme for keeping the local whiz kid out of the race and away from his prized champion. Only the gorgeous Christian (Lori Loughlin), a member of the opposite team, can get Cru on track for Helltrack! And teach him a few other things while she’s at it!

