You Me At Six Release New Track ‘Adrenaline’ From Upcoming ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ Album

You Me At Six have shared ‘Adrenaline’, a brand new track taken from their highly anticipated new album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’, due January 15th via Underdog Records / AWAL.

‘Adrenaline’ arrives with demanding and bold assertion, driven by saturated bass and steeped in suspense as You Me At Six power into genre-breaking new territory. Speaking about the track, lead vocalist Josh Franceschi says:

“Adrenaline is about understanding & accepting the capacity we all have as humans to have split personalities. Coming to terms with the idea of co-dependency.”

‘Adrenaline’ is taken from the band’s eagerly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘SUCKAPUNCH’. Described as “epic” by the NME, previous single and the album’s title track was hailed as one of the band’s boldest artistic statements to date with its anthemic amalgamation of electronica and rock. Rock Sound confirmed, “it’s big, bold, brash and another example of how far the band are willing to push their sound” where the Daily Star described You Me At Six as “the hottest band in rock right now”, following the announcement of a limited edition ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ vegan hot sauce.

Recorded over five weeks at Karma Sound studio in Bang Saray, Thailand, the new album arrives after a tumultuous period of emotional blows, leaving the majority of the band getting to grips with new life scenarios. With themes rooted in reflection and redemption, ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ sees You Me At Six harness darker experiences as a catalyst for creativity, empowerment, and positivity.

The band was eager to push the experimentation of their 2018 UK Top 6 album ‘VI’ even further, continuing their creative relationship with that album’s producer, Dan Austin (Biffy Clyro, Massive Attack, Pixies). Brimming with ambition, sonic influences dive boldly into electronic music, hip-hop, and R&B, some of the songs tread entirely new territory, others twist rock into fresh forms. All of it springs surprises. ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ is the sound of a band embracing change. You Me At Six have crafted their most experimental, personal, and progressive record to date.

You Me At Six are one of the biggest and most prolific British rock bands of the 21st Century. Their 15-year career has seen four UK Gold Records and five Top Ten Albums in the UK, including Number One record ‘Cavalier Youth’, an unparalleled 17 consecutive A-List singles on BBC Radio One, multiple sold-out US headline tours, and a Number One rock song in the UK & Australia, and Top Five Rock Radio track in North America, in ‘Room To Breathe’.

Undoubted heavyweights in the live arena, You Me At Six’s most recent London show saw their biggest outdoor headline performance to date in front of 15,000 fans at a sold-out Gunnersbury Park, closing a UK tour that saw an additional 40,000 ticket sales, including three nights at Brixton Academy. Additional intimate album launch shows for January 2021 have just been announced, including acoustic performances, ahead of their May and July 2021 headline underplay shows across the UK, including London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum, with support from Saint Phnx. All tickets are on general sale HERE .

2021 UK Headline Tour Dates

19th May, Barrowland, Glasgow

20th May, O2 Academy, Bristol

21st May, Academy, Manchester

23rd May, O2 Academy, Newcastle

24th May, University Great Hall, Cardiff

25th May, O2 Forum, London

2021 European Shows

2nd June, Mojo Club, Hamburg, Germany

3rd June, Metropol, Berlin, Germany

4th June, Musikzentrum, Hannover, Germany

6th June, A38 Ship, Budapest, Hungary

8th June, Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

9th June, Plaza, Zurich, Switzerland

11th June – 13th June, Rock Im Park, Nuremberg, Germany

11th June – 13th June, Rock Am Ring, Nurburg, Germany

15th June, Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16th June, La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

15th August, Highfield Festival, Leipzig, Germany

2021 UK Album Launch Shows

7th July, PRYZM, Kingston

9th July, O2 Academy, Oxford

10th July, Leadmill, Sheffield

11th July, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

12th July, Blitz, Preston

13th July, Liquid Room, Edinburgh

14th July, Fat Sam’s, Dundee

