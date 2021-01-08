The Pretty Reckless Share New Song “And So It Went” Featuring Tom Morello

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have shared their new single “And So It Went.” The track features guitarist Tom Morello. Check out the song and watch the lyric video below. The band will release their fourth album, Death By Rock And Roll, on February 12 via Fearless Records. Pre-orders for the highly-anticipated album are live at this location.

“The world has been in such a state of civil unrest,” says singer Taylor Momsen. “‘And So It Went’ basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I’m not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song.”

The album, which follows 2010’s Light Me Up, 2014’s Going To Hell, and 2016’s Who You Selling For, is titled after the first single, which rocketed to No. 1 on the rock charts and held strong for several weeks. It marked the fifth No. 1 single of the band’s career and was heralded by Paper, Loudwire, CNN, Forbes, and more. The band also has the incredible and impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have five No. 1 singles on the Billboard chart.

The band previously shared the glamorous video for “25.”

DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL TRACK LISTING:

“Death By Rock And Roll”

“Only Love Can Save Me Now”

“And So It Went”

“25”

“My Bones”

“Got So High”

“Broomsticks”

“Witches Burn”

“Standing At The Wall”

“Turning Gold”

“Rock And Roll Heaven”

“Harley Darling”

ABOUT THE PRETTY RECKLESS:

The Pretty Reckless formed in New York City during 2008, and the musicians and late producer Kato Khandwala initially made waves with their 2010 debut Light Me Up. After countless gigs, the band returned with Going To Hell in 2014. Not only did the record crash the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, but it also ignited three #1 hits — the Platinum-certified “Heaven Knows” (the biggest rock song of 2014), “Fucked Up World,” and “Follow Me Down” — a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since The Pretenders in 1984. Meanwhile, their third offering, Who You Selling For, saw them return to #1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with “Take Me Down,” which cemented them as “the first band to send its first four singles to #1 on the chart,” according to Billboard. Praise followed from Vogue, Nylon, and more as the quartet lit up television shows such as Letterman and Conan. With over half-a-billion streams, they headlined countless sold out shows and toured with Guns N’ Roses, Soundgarden, and ­many other heavy hitters. The title track of their fourth album Death By Rock And Roll hit No. 1 on the rock charts and stayed there for multiple weeks. It marked the fifth No. 1 single of the band’s career. The Pretty Reckless are also the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format. They are also the first female-fronted act to have five No. 1 singles on the Billboard chart.

