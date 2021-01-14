‘DARK WEB: CICADA 3301’ — Cyber-Thriller Starring Alan Ritchson Hits Digital and On Demand On March 12!

The thin line between the digital and real world blurs with heart-stopping results in the cyber-thriller Dark Web: Cicada 3301, uploading onto Digital and On Demand March 12, and available to own on Blu-ray™ and DVD March 16 from Lionsgate.

Inspired by “Cicada 3301,” one of the most famous on-line puzzles in internet history, this high-speed, action-packed thrill ride stars Jack Kesy (The Outpost), Conor Leslie (“The Man in the High Castle”), and Alan Ritchson (upcoming “Jack Reacher” TV series), along with Ron Funches (Trolls) and Andreas Apergis (X-Men: Days of Future Past). Check out the trailer below!

SYNOPSIS: When disenfranchised hacker Connor (Kesy), his affable best friend Avi (Funches), and the cunning librarian Gwen (Leslie) discover a mysterious online treasure hunt, they must elude aggressive NSA agents, led by Agent Carver (Ritchson), as the trio race to find the clues and claim their prize.

Dark Web: Cicada 3301 marks the high-energy directorial debut of co-star Alan Ritchson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joshua Montcalm. Ritchson also produced the movie with Marc Bach, Carl Beyer (The Kissing Booth 2 & 3), and D.J. Viola (Tell Me How I Die). Executive producers are Marina Acton (Seberg) and Dan Spilo (Seberg).

Discover more about the making of this nail-biting thriller, and the elaborate on-line puzzle that inspired it, when Dark Web: Cicada 3301 arrives on Blu-ray and DVD with bonus features including a commentary and deleted scenes.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.