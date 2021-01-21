William H. Macy Unveils Alter-Ego, “Willie Creeks,” With Debut Single “Whiskey Dell”

William H. Macy is more than just your favorite on-screen character, he’s creating gritty music and badass whiskey. His new single, “Whiskey Dell,” is a marriage of those passions. Under the moniker Willie Creeks, Macy’s inner outlaw, is personally writing spirited tales of fishing in the rugged Rockies while armed with his trusty 1935 Martin ukulele and a glass of whiskey from Woody Creek Distillers.

“Whiskey Dell” features a driving kick, floor-rumbling bass, and a feverish energy brought to life through colorful collaboration with some extremely talented musicians. Watch the video HERE and stream the single HERE.

Macy’s passion for music, songwriting, and spirits is boundless whilst living by Willie Creek’s mantra “you have to go to a lot of trouble to make trouble worth goin’ to.” Those who worked alongside him on Shameless can attest to his constant plucking of his uke, which he is rarely without. This long-awaited journey of music and spirits signals a second act for Macy that will be anything but conventional. Don’t expect this collaboration to be half ass either, Macy is a partner at Woody Creek Distillers, noting the hilarious truth, “Look at this face, I could sell whiskey.”

Music is the earth, and spirits are the fire—the elements making everything sound a little better. After all, music and spirits are how most folks are surviving these days. Sip and laugh. Sip and cry. Sip and create. But make sure you are sipping on something from Woody Creek Distillers, while Willie sings you a tune.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.