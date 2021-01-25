The Ninth Annual She Rocks Awards Celebrates Nancy Wilson, The Go-Go’s, Cherie Currie, Amy Lee and More!

The ninth annual She Rocks Awards went virtual for the first time, and the show exceeded all expectations, on January 22, 2021. Presented by the Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN), the virtual celebration started off with a red carpet Q&A with the honorees, hosted by John Stapleton, Senior National Artist, M.A.C Cosmetics, followed by the pre-show countdown hosted by Yahoo Entertainment music editor Lyndsey Parker, and the evening culminated with this years star-studded array of honorees hosted by Lzzy Hale of the rock band Halestorm, that included Nancy Wilson, The Go-Go’s, Cherie Currie, Cindy Blackman Santana, Amy Lee, Margaret Cho and many other women from all corners of the music and audio industry.

The event opened with an upbeat soulful rock n’ roll performance of “Ride” from Magnolia Boulevard, followed by show host and Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale who nailed her performance of “Rock Show,” adorned with her custom red v-neck Gibson guitar and signature leather jacket, with bandmate, Joe Hottinger.

The evening included inspiring live sets by several of the honorees, including Cherie Currie with special guests, Suzi Quatro, Jake Hays and Nick Gilder, on “Roxy Roller,” whom host Hale described as “not only one of my personal inspirations, but she is one of the original trail blazers. She wrote the rule book for how to be a great rock n’ roll frontwoman.’”

An exclusive intimate performance of the brand new Evanescence song “Use My Voice” was performed on the piano by leader Amy Lee. The Go-Go’s, whom host Hale described as “energetic, determined women who set the bar” performed their new single, “Club Zero.” Nancy Wilson performed a stunning Springsteen cover of “The Rising” with her backing band.

Inspiring commentary was present all evening with award recipients and special guests noting that music is uniting them even during a pandemic and the event itself is giving them a refreshing sense of purpose to continue moving the needle forward for women in the music industry.

Starr Parodi, who represents the event’s first-time honoree from the composer community to receive a She Rocks Award, thanked “women who have lifted each other up in the past to make an award like this even exist.” Starr performed a moving, original song about gun violence, “Rise,” on the piano, with her daughter, Isolde Fair, who sang and accompanied on violin.

Margaret Cho, comedian, musician and activist, was honored with the Dreaming Out Loud award, and accepted from her home along with her petite dog friend, Lucia. Cindy Blackman Santana accepted her award in front of her custom glitter Gretsch drum kit, telling fans to ‘keep rockin’, keep playin’ keep smilin’.” Peloton executive, Gwen Bethel Riley, graciously accepted her Trailblazer award noting that, “I get all of my energy and inspiration from all of you who kick ass on stage.” Ann Mincelli received a special shout out from friend and Jungle Studios/She Is The Music business partner, Alicia Keys, who noted Mincelli as “one of a kind” and thanked her for “pushing the industry forward.” Sharon Hennessey of On Stage: The Music People gave an inspiring speech and continues to champion and mentor women in the industry. Kim Warnick leads the charge in fighting to help make the music industry a safe work and live music space for women and girls through activism and service with musicians and community organizations. And surprise Champion Award recipient, Laura Clapp Davidson of Shure microphones, was honored by WiMN founder, Laura B. Whitmore, for her dedication to the She Rocks Awards and WiMN. All were on hand to receive and show off their She Rocks Awards.

Uplifting and heartfelt congratulatory messages were sprinkled through the ceremony from KTTV’s Fox 11’s Christine Devine, last year’s Legend Award recipient, Gloria Gaynor, guitarist Gretchen Menn, Lisa Loeb, Suzi Quatro, Kat Dyson, Vicki Peterson (The Bangles), and many more, virtually applauding the recipients for their work in the industry.

The evening ended with longtime She Rocks supporters, Command Sisters acoustically covering the iconic Go-Go’s song, “We’ve Got The Beat.”

The full 2021 She Rocks Awards list of honorees:

Nancy Wilson , Legend Award – co-founder of the multi-platinum, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band Heart

The Go-Go's , Icon Award – the first all-female band to top the Billboard charts that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments

Cherie Currie , Groundbreaker Award – founding member of the pioneering all-female rock band The Runaways

Cindy Blackman Santana , Inspire Award – respected jazz and rock drummer with Santana and Lenny Kravitz among many others

Amy Lee , Powerhouse Award – co-founder and lead vocalist for the rock band Evanescence

Margaret Cho , Dreaming Out Loud Award – Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actress, fashion designer, author, and singer-songwriter

Starr Parodi , Vision Award – composer, pianist, conductor, arranger, music director and president of The Alliance For Women Film Composers

Ann Mincieli , Mad Skills Award – GRAMMY-winning recording engineer, studio coordinator for Alicia Keys and co-founder of NYC-destination studio Jungle City

Sharon Hennessey , Excellence Award – President of On-Stage , The Music People (a division of JAM) and the driving force behind the company's two brands, On-Stage and TMP-Pro

Gwen Bethel Riley , Trailblazer Award – Senior VP of Music for Peloton Interactive

Kim Warnick , Warrior Award – Executive Director of Calling All Crows

, Warrior Award Executive Director of Laura Clapp Davidson, Champion Award – singer/songwriter and Retail Market Development Lead at Shure Microphones

About the She Rocks Awards:

The She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Gloria Gaynor, The B-52s, Suzi Quatro, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, Lisa Loeb, The Bangles, and many more, plus a collection of role models from all walks of the music and audio industries. Learn more about the She Rocks Awards at sherocksawards.com.

About The Women’s International Music Network (WiMN)

Founded in 2012, the Women’s International Music Network unites women who work within all facets of the music and audio industries. With theWiMN.com as its hub, the WiMN provides a community for women within the industry while enriching their careers and musical experiences through networking and sharing. The Women’s International Music Network produces the She Rocks podcast, the LIVE: Front & Center web series, WiMN She Rocks Spotlight Showcase Series and the She Rocks Awards, and is founded by music industry veteran Laura B. Whitmore. For more information, visit www.thewimn.com.

