‘Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland’ Series To Premiere May 14th On The CW App!

Nacelle (The Movies That Made Us, Disney’s Behind the Attraction, Icons Unearthed) has partnered with Billy Corgan on a new 8-episode unscripted series, Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland, which is set to premiere on The CW App and cwtv.com on May 14.

When he isn’t churning out albums and touring the world with his legendary band The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan is also a wrestling promoter who owns the storied National Wrestling Alliance, which he intends to restore to its former glory. As if being a rock star navigating the demanding politics of running both a band (Pumpkinworld) and a group of eccentric wrestlers (Carnyland) isn’t tricky enough, Billy is also a father of two AND he’s planning a wedding to his longtime partner, Chloe. Can he possibly keep all these balls in the air? Tune in to Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland to find out!

Chloe Mendel is an entrepreneur celebrated for her leadership as CEO of Madame ZuZus, a beloved plant-based destination offering fine tea, live music, and curated retail experiences. In addition to steering marketing efforts for The Smashing Pumpkins, she plays a pivotal role in directing operations at House of Gilles, a luxury fashion house founded in collaboration with her renowned father, Gilles Mendel. Committed to family, Chloe is married to Billy Corgan and cherishes her role as a devoted mother to Augustus Juppiter and Philomena Clementine. Her influence extends globally, highlighted by her recognition as one of Positive Luxury’s “Women to Watch” in 2022.

Corgan continues to deepen the storied mythos and legacy of NWA—one of the oldest and most prestigious professional wrestling brands in the world. He has carefully curated matches and sought-out exciting new talent, building a haven for future superstars to shine with attitude, integrity, power, and panache. As such, NWA currently serves as a home to the likes of EC3, Matt Cardona, “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, The Immortals (Odinson and Kratos), Blunt Force Trauma (Damage and Carnage), Aron Stevens, Austin Idol, The Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J, The Brothers of Funstruction Yabo and Ruffo, Colby Corino, Mims, Max the Impaler, “The Sinister Minister Father James Mitchell, Burchill, Bryan Idol, Natalia Markova, Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor, May Valentine, among others.

“Rebuilding the historic NWA brand has been both an honor and challenge, and this show opens the doors wide so to speak. To reveal the glory and the grit needed to thrive in a winner-take-all sport. It’s not always pretty, but I’m proud of what we have accomplished thus far.” said Billy Corgan.

“I’m thrilled to share an inside look into our family’s wild life through the world of wrestling and rock n roll.” said Chloe Mendel.

“Getting to work with Chloe and Billy has been one of the highlights of my career, and I will be eternally grateful for letting us into their lives and businesses (which I know the world will enjoy watching),” said Brian Volk-Weiss.

The series is directed by Brian Volk-Weis and Ian Roumain, who also serve as Executive Producers alongside Billy Corgan, Chloe Mendel, Cisco Henson, and Benjamin J. Frost.

About Billy Corgan:

Beyond founding and fronting GRAMMY® Award-winning band The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan stands out as a solo artist, producer, songwriter, poet, wrestling promoter, and café owner. His solo catalog comprises TheFutureEmbrace [2005], Aegea [2014], Ogilala [2017], and, most recently, Cotillions [2019]. In the studio, he has notably collaborated with everyone from Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Rick Ocasek, Cheap Trick, Ray Davies, New Order, Marianne Faithful, and Scorpions to Korn, Phantogram, The Veronicas, and Code Orange. He has also contributed music to soundtracks such as Ransom directed by Academy® Award winner Ron Howard, Stigmata, and Spun, to name a few. He released his first poetry book, Blinking with Fists, in 2004. A lifelong wrestling aficionado, he owns and serves as president of The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA)—home to a dynamic roster and bombastic pay-per-view spectacles. He notably owns Madame ZuZu’s Tea House in Highland Park where he often performs intimate surprise sets. Corgan also remains a staunch animal advocate who supports NO Kill shelters such as PAWS Chicago. The Chicago native is constantly writing and recording new music.