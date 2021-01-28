‘Wrong Turn’ Reboot To Hit Blu-ray On February 23rd Via Lionsgate!

The eerie backwoods journey begins when Wrong Turn arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD February 23rd from Lionsgate. The reboot of the iconic franchise is executive produced by Martin Moszkowicz (Resident Evil franchise), Bill Bromiley (3 From Hell, We Summon the Darkness), and Jonathan Saba (The Vanished, Hangman) and stars Golden Globe® Winner and Primetime Emmy® Award Nominee Matthew Modine (Golden Globe®: 1994, Special Award. Primetime Emmy®: 1994, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special, And the Band Played On), Emma Dumont (“The Gifted”), Charlotte Vega (American Assassin), Daisy Head (“Harlots”), and Bill Sage (“Power”). Wrong Turn will be available on Blu-ray™ and DVD for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen’s father (Golden Globe® nominee* Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted & Extended Scenes

“Monsters Among Us: Making Wrong Turn” Featurette

Wrong Turn Promotional Trailer

Feature-Length Audio Commentary with Director Mike P. Nelson

