ANDREW W.K. Announces “Babalon” Single; Available for Pre-Order Now!

Inimitable God of Partying, ANDREW W.K., and the entire team at Napalm Records, are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the colossal new ANDREW W.K. single entitled, “Babalon”, available to pre-order now in a limited edition 7” colored vinyl format!

The track (which marks ANDREW W.K.’s Napalm Records debut, and its first musical output since the release of 2018’s You’re Not Alone), will be unleashed to the world both physically and digitally on February 17, 2021, along with a gripping new music video.

The aforementioned limited edition “Babalon” 7” vinyl single, available in an eye-catching red/blue split variant, will also include a B-side instrumental track, entitled “The Party Gods”, as well as a pair of 3D glasses autographed by ANDREW W.K. Get yours now – only 393 copies are available worldwide!

Mario Dane, who worked extensively on the new music, added the following:

“We’re all very happy about this brand new ‘Babalon’ song. It’s the result of a great labor, a great restraint, and a lot of great people dreaming. ANDREW W.K. has always been focused on making dream feelings come true, and this feels like a high point in that ongoing effort. There’s a lot of great energy and enthusiasm, and it’s only just begun…”

Pre-order the limited edition “Babalon” 7” single HERE

ABOUT ANDREW W.K. Andrew W.K. got its start in southeastern Michigan, before moving to New York City and officially launching in 1999. Now, entering the new decade having already conquered the worlds of music, television, radio, and motivational speaking (even receiving the American Association of Suicidology’s “Person” of the Year Award in 2018), the inimitable God of Partying is more determined than ever to reach euphoric levels of positive perfection. Having released five larger-than-life albums, including the revered chart-topping full-length debut, I Get Wet (2001), ANDREW W.K. is hard at work (for two years and counting) on crafting a brand new album of brand new music, guaranteed to pressurize the power of partying into diamond levels of hardness.

