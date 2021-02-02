ASSAULT ON VA-33: Sean Patrick Flanery Stars New High-Intensity Action Thriller!

Action fans should mark their calendars for the April release of “Assault on VA-33.” The film stars Sean Patrick Flanery as a decorated Army veteran fighting terrorists who invade is local VA hospital. The film is set to hit select theaters April 2, and On Demand and Digital April 6 from Paramount and Saban Films.

Directed by Christopher Ray the film also stars Rob Van Dam, Weston Cage Coppola and Gina Holden with Mark Dacascos and Michael Jai White. Check out the trailer and poster art for the film below!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.