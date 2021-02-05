Paul Stanley’s Soul Station Set March 19th Release Date For ‘Now and Then’ Album!

KISS co-founder & frontman, best-selling author and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer PAUL STANLEY’s Soul Station announced today, their forthcoming album Now and Then has officially been set for release on March 19 via UMe, available for pre-order HERE. A collection of nine classic soul covers and five original tracks, Now and Then will feature the band’s acclaimed version of Five Stairsteps’ “O-O-H Child” as well as their take on The Spinners, “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” which is available today.

Listen to “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”: HERE

Now set for release on March 19, Now and Then is the first-ever full-length album from Soul Station: A band gathering some of today’s leading musicians to pay tribute to the greatest artists and songs from the R&B and soul catalog to keep this vital music current. While a surprise to many, Stanley’s early pivotal roots in this music has quietly turned this passion into a celebrated touring and recording band. Stanley’s 15-piece ensemble group has toured the U.S. and Japan, but it wasn’t until recently that they were able to get in the studio together and record Now and Then.

Updated Soul Station information can be found at www.paulstanley.com

Stanley’s legendary band members include: Rafael “Hoffa” Moreira (guitar & backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (Musical Director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums & backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet).

The band is augmented by three string players and two horn players of the same stature enabling Soul Station’s wall of sound to be firmly rooted in the past while staking claim to both the present and future.



Reviews from Soul Station U.S. shows:

“Paul Stanley of Kiss found some genuine emotional power in a set of classic Sixties and Seventies…” Rolling Stone

“Stanley and company crackled life into more than a dozen soul and Motown classics in versions that featured arrangements mostly faithful to the studio versions while gaining an additional edge played live. Stanley not only hit those lofty notes, but delivered the songs with authentic emotion that gave the overall performance an artistic sense of purpose that more than justifies future outings from Soul Station.” – Orange County Register

About Paul Stanley:

As co-founder of KISS, Stanley has piloted the band’s music and business through its 50-year career as one of the biggest bands in the history of rock. In addition to?100 million in world sales, their?30 U.S. gold albums make them the #1 American band for most certified gold albums. Stronger than ever, the KISS legacy continues to grow, generation after generation. Stanley has further established his legacy when his memoir Face The Music: A Life Exposed debuted at #2 on the New York Times best seller list upon its April 2014 release and was followed by his second best seller Backstage Pass.

