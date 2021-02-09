‘Supernatural: The Complete Series’ To Hit Blu-ray On May 25th; Special Features Revealed!

After fifteen incredible seasons, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment marks the end of an era with the release of Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season and Supernatural: The Complete Series. Both sets will be available on Blu-ray & DVD May 25, 2021.

Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season contains the final 20 epic episodes from the landmark series’ final season, as well as a bonus disc loaded with over two hours of special features including the special retrospective episode Supernatural: The Long Road Home. Also on the bonus disc, and exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD, are two all new featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel. The set is priced to own on DVD for $44.98 SRP ($49.99 in Canada), and on Blu-ray which includes Digital Copy (US only) for $49.99 SRP ($54.97 in Canada).

Supernatural: The Complete Series contains all 327 thrilling episodes from the phenomenal series, as well as countless hours of bonus features from all 15 epic, not-to-be-missed seasons. Fans who purchase the Complete Series will also receive a 68-page Collectible Book filled with new images from the beloved series, set designs and letters to the Supernatural Family from both Eric Kripke and Robert Singer. The Complete Series is priced to own on DVD for $329.99 SRP ($369.99 in Canada), and on Blu-ray for $359.99 SRP ($399.98 in Canada), representing a substantial savings over purchasing all fifteen seasons individually.

Carry on with the thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers in Supernatural: The Complete Series. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) face everything from demons to vampires, ghosts, angels and pagan gods. And with the help of the fallen angel Castiel (Misha Collins), they discover that every threat they vanquish opens a new door for evil to enter.

Supernatural has spawned several novels, magazines, comics, games and even an anime series! Starring Jared Padalecki (Friday the 13th, Gilmore Girls) and Jensen Ackles (Smallville, My Bloody Valentine) as Sam and Dean Winchester, the fifteenth season also starred Misha Collins (24; Girl Interrupted) as Castiel, and Alexander Calvert (Arrow, The Edge of Seventeen) as Lucifer’s son, Jack. Produced by Kripke Enterprises, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, the long-running series was created by Eric Kripke (Revolution, Timeless), and executive produced in its final season by Robert Singer (Timecop, Lois & Clark), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens (Doom Patrol), and Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (Lois & Clark).

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Supernatural: The Complete Series and Supernatural: The Fifteenth and Final Season will be released in 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Both Blu-ray sets will feature a high-definition Blu-ray and a Digital Copy (US Only) of all episodes.

FINAL SEASON BONUS DISC SPECIAL FEATURES

Supernatural: The End of the Road (New)

Supernatural: Family Don’t End in Blood (New)

Gag Reel (New)

Deleted Scenes (New)

Supernatural: 2019 Comic-Con Panel

Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway

Winchester Mythology: Midwestern Heroes

Supernatural: The Long Road Home – Special Retrospective Episode

DIGITAL

Supernatural is also available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage (US Copy Only).

SUPERNATURAL: THE COMPLETE SERIES BASICS

Release Date: May 25, 2021

Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 13,716 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 3226 min (Bonus Disc: Approx. 164 min)

DVD Price: $329.99 SRP ($369.99 in Canada)

Blu-ray Price: $359.99 SRP ($399.98 in Canada)

86 Discs (85 DVD-9s +1 DVD-9 Bonus Disc) / 58 Discs (57 BD-50s +1 BD-25 Bonus Disc)

Audio: English (5.1)

Subtitles: ESDH, French, Spanish

SUPERNATURAL: THE FIFTEENTH AND FINAL SEASON BASICS

Release Date: May 25, 2021

Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 843 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 179 min

DVD Price: $44.98 SRP ($49.99 in Canada)

Blu-ray Price: $49.99SRP ($54. 97 in Canada)

5 Discs (DVD-9s +1 DVD-9 (Bonus Disc) / 4 Discs (3 BD-50s +1 BD-25 Bonus Disc)

Audio: English (5.1)

Subtitles: ESDH, French, Spanish

