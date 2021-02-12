Pop Songstress Tayler Buono Releases Anti-Valentine’s Day Anthem “My Person”

Pop singer/songwriter Tayler Buono lets go and finds peace in her powerful new single “My Person” (Listen HERE). “My Person” is about letting go of the future Tayler romanticized with the person who has been in her life throughout the past decade. In the vulnerable & empowering track, Tayler touches on the hurt she has experienced throughout the tumultuous relationship, singing “I’m so tired of the hurting/I can’t believe I ever thought you were my person.”

Download/stream “My Person” everywhere HERE.

Reflecting on her journey with falling in love, experiencing heartache, and finally realizing her self-worth, she sings “I know it’s taken ages but I think I’m finally coming to terms with / the kind of person / I’m deserving so much more”. “I wrote “My Person” while I was going through a breakup with someone who has been in and out of my life over the past 10 years. It’s about letting go of the future I romanticized together and accepting that I deserve better.” Tayler says about the inspiration behind the song. “I was sitting in my LA apartment crying over this guy, heartbroken, and feeling down and stuck in my career. I decided to go back home to lay low and stay with my parents for a bit in Florida. Something shifted in me one day and it felt like I really woke up. I thought, “Why am I sitting here waiting for opportunities to come to me when I should be creating opportunities for myself?”

“My Person” represents a new chapter for Tayler as an independent artist, using the break-up to reevaluate her career and empower herself as a business woman. The music video for the track, out on Valentine’s Day (2/14), shows Tayler experience severe highs and lows while navigating the murky waters of a break-up and figuring out the music industry as an independent artist. “I realize a lot of young people over the past year are moving back home during this time and I just want to encourage people that you don’t have to wait for an opportunity to find you. You can create opportunities for yourself alongside the people you love. I chose to put “My Person” out on Valentine’s Day weekend as a way of loving myself and being the independent loving, businesswoman that I am.”

A note from Tayler on the inspiration behind the music video out 2/14: “I don’t have a label backing me but I knew I wanted to shoot a music video for the song. The 1st lyric of the song is “It’s raining in my bedroom” so I’ve always envisioned a moody wet bedroom. My parents live on a lake so I looked out and thought, “What if I could put a bedroom in the lake and make it look like it’s raining somehow?” And that’s exactly what I did. I shared my vision with some friends (Abbey Cowen, Dawson Cowen, Shannon Gresosky, Maryellen Maddox, Andrew Birkmire, and Ele Clark) who have been there for me through ups and down and they were eager to jump on board to help. We went to Home Depot and built the bedroom walls together. Then I painted the walls and built a rain machine. My parents graciously let me work in their backyard. Even my neighbors came by to help. My friend Shelby George came to do my makeup and her fiancé, Matt Peter came to help as well. (Everybody was covid tested and safe.) It was a really empowering and inspiring experience. My friends Manny Figs and Collective Films (Morgan Wheeler, Summer Rech) came and shot the video and did an amazing job! It was surreal shooting my vision in my childhood backyard with so many people I love. The coolest thing about it all for me was realizing that I don’t need to find my one person. I have so many people who love me and support me. I realize people are craving community and a creative outlet now more than ever. I also realize I’m not alone in this. We’re all in this together. I have an amazing team of people and they’re all my friends who I love deeply and couldn’t imagine life without.”

“My Person,” which will be on Tayler’s debut album, expected to release later this year, follows Tayler’s hit single “Screen” and Tayler’s breakthrough single “Technically Single,” a self-released track that topped Spotify’s Viral 50 Chart upon release. With over 27 Million Streams, over 12.4 million YouTube views, and an almost complete debut album, Tayler is a force to be reckoned with.

About Tayler Buono:

Tayler Buono is an artist of incredible talent and sensitivity, capable of turning her most intimate confessions into deeply inspiring pop songs. On her breakthrough single “Technically Single,” the Orlando-raised singer/songwriter delivered an up-close look at the frustration of dealing with a noncommittal partner—then saw the self-released track shoot to #1 on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart.

Born in Virginia to a family of Mexican and Italian heritage, Tayler started singing and making up songs as a little girl, then took up guitar at age 14. “I learned my first four chords and then I stayed up all night, writing my first song,” she recalls. “After that I didn’t stop: every day at school I’d write lyrics in class, then I’d go home and lock myself in my room and write some more. It was my way of coping with any kind of heaviness in my life.” Within a few years she won the prestigious Florida GRAMMY® showcase and moved to Nashville, eventually putting roots down in Los Angeles. During that time, she made her debut with “Technically Single,” a track that premiered on Teen Vogue, earned acclaim from tastemakers like Ones to Watch, and emerged as a New Music Friday Editors’ Pick of the Week from Spotify (who praised Tayler for “captivat[ing] audiences with her refreshingly authentic perspective and stunning voice”). Although the breakout success of “Technically Single” also landed Tayler a deal with RCA Records, that deal eventually fell apart—a turn of events that cruelly coincided with a breakup that later inspired her new project. “That was really hard to go through, but I ended up coming away with a much stronger vision for what I want to do with my career.”

As she begins to release her new songs, Tayler hopes that her audience might discover the tremendous freedom that comes with opening up about your vulnerabilities. “I think there’s something beautiful about being able to dance and cry at the same time,” says Tayler. “I’d love to create some kind of space, at my shows or on social media, where people can support each other and talk about the things they’ve gone through. Because when we share our stories with other people, that in itself is so healing. That’s the whole reason why I make music in the first place.” Read the full bio HERE.

