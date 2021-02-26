SPONGE To Perform ‘Rotting Piñata’ In Its Entirety With ‘Live From Las Vegas’ Livestream!

One of the hardest working band’s in the business is ready to help you shake those winter blues. ‘Live From Las Vegas’ is proud to present SPONGE! The Detroit-based Alt-rock icons will deliver a “one-night-only” livestream experience, performing the band’s platinum-selling debut album ‘Rotting Piñata’ in its entirety! The show will take place on Saturday, March 27th at 5:00pm PST, with legendary rock n’ roll historian and personality Eddie Trunk hosting the evening’s proceedings. Following the concert, the band will hold a special ‘Acoustic Storytellers’ VIP Experience via Zoom.

Livestream and VIP Package tickets are available for purchase at sponge.veeps.com

SPONGE vocalist Vinnie Dombroski comments on the upcoming livestream, stating:

“Sponge is super excited about the upcoming Live From Las Vegas’ livestream. The top-notch production gives us the opportunity to perform for our audience in a truly unique way, giving our fans a great night of music and interaction. With custom event merch available it’s almost like being front row at a LIVE Sponge show! About SPONGE:

Sponge has proven to be one of the Motor City’s heaviest hitters after gaining international notoriety with their debut album “Rotting Piñata” (Sony). Emerging from Detroit with hits like “Plowed” and “Molly (16 Candles),” Sponge received massive airplay on radio stations from coast to coast and were in heavy rotation on MTV. Both “Plowed” and “Molly” hit #5 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Charts, catapulting “Rotting Piñata” to Gold, and ultimately Platinum status.< Sponge’s follow up album, the critically lauded “Wax Ecstatic” (Columbia) scored additional top ten Billboard hits including “Wax Ecstatic” and “Have You Seen Mary?” The band’s music was also featured in popular movies “The Craft,” “Chasing Amy,” “Mall Rats,” and “Empire Records.” Sponge’s star continued to rise with network appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and the Conan O’Brien Show. Sponge’s subsequent releases “New Pop Sunday,” “For All The Drugs in The World,” “The Man,” “Galore Galore,” and “Destroy the Boy ” showcased the band’s swirling sonic attack rooted in 70’s glam, and of course, the Motor City influences of The Stooges, The MC5, and Motown—but still sounding distinctly like no one else. “Plowed” continues to be the band’s signature rock track, having been spotlighted on Guitar Hero’s “Warriors of Rock – 90’s Rock Track Pack” – and on the Paper Jamz Guitar Series 2, in addition to the soundtrack for the Gerard Butler surf movie “Chasing Mavericks.” SPONGE Is:

Vin Dombroski – Vocals

Andy Patalan – Guitar

Jason Heartless – Drums

Kyle Neely – Guitar

Tim Patalan – Bass SPONGE Online:

