William Shatner and Christopher Lloyd Shine In New Trailer For ‘Senior Moment’

The official trailer for ‘Senior Moment’ has debuted! Directed by Giorgio Serafini (Johnny’s Gone, The Falcon and the Dove), the film stars William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal), Jean Smart (“Watchmen”, Garden State, Designing Women), Christopher Lloyd (Back To The Future, Who Framed Robert Rabbit), Esai Morales (La Bamba, “NYPD Blue”, “Ozark”), Katrina Bowden (Tucker and Dale vs Evil, “30 Rock”) and Carlos Miranda (The Bling Ring, “Vida”). Screen Media is releasing the film in theaters and on-demand on March 26. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for the film below.

SYNOPSIS: Victor Martin (William Shatner) is a retired NASA test pilot often seen speeding around Palm Springs in his vintage Porsche convertible with his best friend Sal (Christopher Lloyd) in tow. His life changes when his license is revoked for drag racing and his car impounded. Forced to take public transportation for the first time, he meets his polar opposite Caroline (Jean Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again as he goes up against the state’s new DA to get back his license and car.

