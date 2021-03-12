IN THE EARTH: New Poster Unveiled For Ben Wheatley’s Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller!

The first details of director Ben Wheatley’s new film, IN THE EARTH, has arrived. The film stars Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires, Reece Shearsmith, John Hollingworth and Mark Monero. Check out the official poster art and synopsis for the upcoming release below. ‘In The Earth’ is slated to hit theaters on April 30th, 2021.

Synopsis: As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus,a scientist and park scout venture deep inthe forest for a routine equipment run. Through thenight, their journey becomes a terrifyingvoyage through the heart of darkness, the forest comingto life around them.

