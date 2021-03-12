Skillet Announce Spring 2021 Drive-In Theater Tour

SKILLET, one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century who have garnered two Grammy nominations and are a member of the Pandora Billionaires Club, have announced Spring 2021 tour dates.

Building on the previous success of the Drive-In Theater Tour, Awakening Events has confirmed the fourth package of the 2021 series. Skillet, along with Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon, will embark on a 21-city tour beginning April 22 in Mitchell, IN and wrapping up on May 23 in Chaffee, MO. The tour will make stops in Alabama, Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, and more.

All dates on the Drive-In Theater Tour will comply with local guidelines related to COVID-19. Tickets for the tour will again be sold by the car load* (up to 6 people per car) and will be available for purchase at 12pm ET Friday, March 12. A full list of cities, dates, and tickets for the tour is available here. The dates are also posted below.

*Please note that some dates on the tour will NOT be at a drive-in theater. In these shows, billed as “An Evening Under The Stars,” seating may be sold in pods or other socially distanced configurations. Please see event listings for full details.

The Drive-In Theater Tour, supported by K-Love Radio, AiR1 Radio, and Food for the Hungry, is exclusively produced by Awakening Events.

Additionally, Skillet will host a live Instagram chat on Friday, March 12 at 2pm EST to catch up with fans and answer any questions they may have.

Skillet’s latest album Victorious: The Aftermath out is out now.

SKILLET ON TOUR:

WITH JORDAN FELIZ + COLTON DIXON :

4/22 — Mitchell, IN — Holiday Drive-In

4/23 — Knox, IN — Melody Drive-In Theatre

4/24 — Middle Point, OH — Van-Del Drive-In

4/25 — Versailles, IN — Bel-Air Drive-In

4/29 — Albertville, AL — Sand Mountain Amphitheater

4/30 — Sparta, TN — Sparta Drive-in

5/1 — Marion, VA — Park Place Drive In Theater

5/2 — Athens, TN — Swingin’ Midway Drive-in

5/4 — Beaufort, SC — Highway 21 Drive-in

5/5 — Albemarle, NC — Badin Road Drive-In

5/6 — Roanoke Rapids, NC — I-95 Drive-In at Roanoke Rapids Theatre

5/8 — Destin, FL— Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village

5/13 — Guin, AL — Blue Moon Drive-In

5/14—Bald Knob, AR — Grayson Farms Amphitheater

5/15—Marshall, AR — Kenda Drive-In Theater

5/16 — Fayetteville, AR — 112 Drive-In

5/18 — Carthage, MO — 66 Drive-In

5/19 — Wichita, KS — Starlite Drive-In

5/20 — Tulsa, OK — Admiral Twin

5/22 — Cadet, MO — Starlite Drive-In

5/23 — Chaffee, MO — Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In

ABOUT SKILLET:

SKILLET —John Cooper [lead vocals/bass], Korey Cooper [guitar/keys], Jen Ledger [drums/vocals], and Seth Morrison [lead guitar] — write the soundtrack to triumph. An undying spirit humbly asserted and affirmed the band as one of this generation’s most successful rock acts. However, as all classic underdog stories do, it happened quietly under the radar. By 2019, they not only garnered a pair of GRAMMY® Award noms and sold over 12 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum Awake. Their breakout single “Monster” remains “one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time” with over 3 Billion global audio streams. 2016’s Unleashed bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Going #1 on Rock Radio, the lead single “Feel Invincible” cracked 150 million global audio streams and went platinum. Meanwhile, the gold-certified Unleashed became their fourth consecutive album to receive either a gold, platinum, or double-platinum status. To date, nine original tunes earned RIAA recognition in tandem with high-profile syncs by everyone from WWE and Marvel to ESPN and NFL. Between selling out arenas on four continents, the group performed on CONAN and graced the pages of USA Today and The New York Times. Skillet’s graphic novel, EDEN: A Skillet Graphic Novel with Z2 Comics, has become the publisher’s best-selling book of all time. Skillet’s follow up graphic novel, Eden II: The Aftermath is out now.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.