POP EVIL To Release ‘Versatile’ Album On May 21st, Share New Single “Set Me Free”

POP EVIL have debuted their new single “Set Me Free” along with announcing May 21 as the release date for their much-anticipated sixth full-length album VERSATILE via Entertainment One (eOne). The release finds the Michigan rock heavyweights pushing their instantly distinctive sound to uncharted territories, expertly balancing the styles they’ve explored on recent tracks “Let The Chaos Reign,” “Work”and “Breathe Again,” of which the latter two have blasted on to the Top 10 Rock charts joining previous #1 hits “Waking Lions,” “Footsteps,” “Deal with the Devil,” “Trenches” and “Torn to Pieces,” which was certified GOLD by the RIAA in 2020. The new single “Set Me Free” is a reminder of the band’s ability to be a bastion for perseverance and positivity which features colossal riffs coupled with a formidable performance from vocalist Leigh Kakaty. Watch and listen in the video visualizer or below!

“We are very excited to announce our sixth studio album is being released May 21,” announce POP EVIL in a joint statement. “‘Versatile’ is available for pre-order now! With this launch we are releasing a brand-new track from the album, ‘Set Me Free,’ which embodies the challenging times the world has faced this past year. We are very proud & humbled to see our current single ‘Breathe Again’ trending Top 5 on the Rock Radio charts, and the video being embraced by our fans. We can’t wait for you all to hear the rest of the album, as we feel it’s our strongest to date.”

If rock is dead, then POP EVIL is definitive proof of the afterlife.

The blue-collar band—which consists of Kakaty alongside lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Matt DiRito and drummer Hayley Cramer–have built a new rock n’ roll institution on their foundation of showmanship, raw relatability, and hard rock hooks, both forward-thinking and timeless.

POP EVIL’s songwriting on VERSATILE zeros in on their juxtaposition of cinematic melody and heavy, unflinching groove. Deftly mixing fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads, POP EVIL delivers their most ambitious rebirth yet with a jaw-dropping and unpredictable album. VERSATILE sounds exactly like the name suggests. It distills the soaring melodies and driving riffs of POP EVIL’s past and introduces an ambitious exploration of the future.

VERSATILE Tracklist:

1. Let The Chaos Reign

2. Set Me Free

3. Breathe Again

4. Work

5. Inferno

6. Stronger (The Time Is Now)

7. Raise Your Flag

8. Human Nature

9. Survivor

10. Worst In Me

11. Same Blood

12. Fire Inside

Beyond the success story told by the charts, the 1 million units of “total activity” across their catalog, and the over 600 million streams of their songs on major platforms, POP EVIL’s greatest strength is the diverse group of people captivated by the band’s relatable storytelling and undeniable catchiness. These are fans earned, city by city, on tours with a modern rock playlist’s worth of genre titans.

VERSATILE will be made available on CD exclusively via Target, which will offer a two- disc deluxe edition. The second disc duplicates the track listing from their 2020 #1’s LP; which was pressed on 180-gram opaque gold vinyl and featured all of the band’s #1 singles up until now.

VERSATILE Target Exclusive CD Second Disc Tracklist:

1. Trenches

2. Deal With The Devil

3. Torn To Pieces

4. Footsteps

5. Waking Lions

Pre-save/order VERSATILE on all formats at this location:

https://www.popevil-versatile.com/

POP EVIL will perform live at the following shows:

Fri. 8/6 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort & **SOLD OUT**

Wed. 8/11 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater &

Fri. 9/24 – Orlando, FL @ Monster Energy Rebel Rock at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Thu. 10/7 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock at Discovery Park

& w/Shinedown

