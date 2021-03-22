BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce Dates For First-Ever Virtual Acoustic Radio Tour

As the band’s latest single “Scarlet Cross” continues to move up the Active Rock Radio charts (currently in the Top 20 at the format), Los Angeles rockers Black Veil Brides are announcing their first-ever virtual acoustic radio tour. Happening in conjunction with 8 local radios stations, the band will be performing their latest single and other favorites from their catalog.

The shows start on March 23rd for WEBN in frontman Andy Biersack’s hometown of Cincinnati, OH and wraps on April 2nd for KCJK in Kansas City, MO. Other markets include Columbus, OH; Baltimore, MD; Detroit, MI; Monmouth Ocean, NJ; Phoenix, AZ; and Madison, WI. Each performance will be unique and a different set for each station.

All shows are streaming free and local performance information is below:

TUES 3/23 – WEBN/Cincinnati – 6:30pm EST – https://www.facebook.com/1027webn

>WED 3/24 – WRKZ/Columbus – 10am EST – https://www.facebook.com/997theblitz

THU 3/25 – WIYY/Baltimore – 7pm EST – https://www.facebook.com/98online

FRI 3/26 – WRIF/Detroit – 5pm EST – https://wrif.com/

MON 3/29 – WRAT/Monmouth Ocean – 7pm EST – https://www.facebook.com/959therat

TUES 3/30 – KUPD/Phoenix – 8pm PST – https://98kupd.com/

WED 3/31 – WJJO/Madison – 7pm CST – https://www.facebook.com/941JJO

FRI 4/2 – KCJK/Kansas City – 8pm CST – https://www.facebook.com/1051THEX

After a massive social media ramp up, Black Veil Brides released the video for the track “Scarlet Cross” last November. The video for “Scarlet Cross” was directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and based on a concept written by frontman Andy Biersack. The video for “Scarlet Cross” – viewed nearly 5 million times to date – can be seen here: http://smarturl.it/scarletcross. “Scarlet Cross” is also available via all digital partners and comes from the band’s upcoming 2021 concept album The Phantom Tomorrow – the band’s sixth full-length album. The song was produced by Erik Ron (Godsmack, Dance Gavin Dance, Bush) and guitarist Jake Pitts.

Black Veil Brides are hard at work putting the finishing touches on the upcoming album The Phantom Tomorrow– scheduled for release via Sumerian Records in 2021. More information on the latest musical creation from Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton and Christian Coma will be released in April.

Like their band name suggests, Black Veil Brides evoke transcendent visions of an impenetrable hereafter, intermingling with a steely focus on the dark passions and elusive mysteries of the here and now. A romantic fantasy first summoned in a small town by founder Andy Biersack – a creative who was fascinated with death rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined). It wasn’t until moving to Los Angeles that the unstoppable force the band is currently was finalized. The band (and its members Andy Biersack, Jake Pitts, Jinxx, Lonny Eagleton, Christian Coma) Instagram and Twitter accounts command close to 10 million followers between them. Vale, the group’s most recent full-length album, went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart. In the hearts and minds of their fans, Black Veil Brides represents an unwillingness to compromise and a resistance to critics (personal and professional), fueled by the same fire as the group’s own heroes, the iconoclasts whose creative output, once dismissed, is now canonized.

