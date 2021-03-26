‘King Kong’ (1976) Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray To Arrive On May 11th Via Scream Factory!

Scream Factory will roll out KING KONG (1976) on Blu-ray for the first time in North America on May 11th, 2021. The sweeping 70s remake of the classic tale comes home in a 2-disc definitive collector’s edition set including both the theatrical cut with a new restored theatrical stereo track and an extended TV broadcast cut with a new 2k scan of the additional TV footage from the internegative. The release also comes packed with bonus features including new audio commentary with film historian Ray Morton (author of KING KONG – THE HISTORY OF A MOVIE ICON) and several new interviews with cast and crew.

Fans who order from shoutfactory.com will also receive an exclusive poster featuring brand-new artwork, while supplies last.

The Petrox company’s search for new oil reserves on a strange island unleashes a terror unseen by civilized man—KING KONG! The timeless story of a “beauty” (Jessica Lange, making her feature-film debut) and a “beast” comes to the screen in this ambitious production from Dino De Laurentiis. Charles Grodin is the scheming oil company shark out to exploit the giant beast to his fullest. And Jeff Bridges is the desperate hero, Jack Prescott, who attempts to wrest the beautiful heroine from King Kong’s grasp. New York City trembles with each echoing footstep of the towering ape set loose in the streets!

Special Features:

DISC 1: Theatrical Cut

• NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Ray Morton (author of KING KONG – THE HISTORY OF A MOVIE ICON)

• NEW Audio interview with special makeup effects wizard Rick Baker

• NEW Something’s Haywire – an interview with actor Jack O’Halloran

• NEW On the Top of the World – an interview with assistant director David McGiffert and production manager Brian Frankish

• NEW Maybe in their Wildest Dreams – an interview with sculptor Jack Varner

• NEW There’s A Fog Bank Out There – an interview with second unit director William Kronick

• NEW From Space to Apes – an interview with photographic effects assistant Barry Nolan

• NEW When the Monkey Dies, Everybody Cries – an interview with production assistants Jeffrey Chernov and Scott Thaler

• Audio: DTS-HD 5.1 and NEW restored theatrical DTS-HD 2.0 stereo track

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots

• Radio Spots

• Still Galleries – posters, lobby cards, behind-the-scenes photos

DISC 2: Extended TV Broadcast Cut

· NEW 2K scan of the additional TV footage from the internegative

· KING KONG panel discussion from the Aero Theater (2016)

