2Pac’s ‘Until The End Of Time’ To Hit Vinyl For The First Time In 20 Years On July 23rd

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release, 2Pac’s multi-platinum album Until The End Of Time will be available July 23rd on high quality, 180 gram audiophile grade vinyl for the first time in twenty years. The Estate exclusive will be pressed on bone vinyl, with the 4LP set housed in a four-page, LP Folio Book with previously unseen photos and a track list handwritten by Tupac from The Estate vaults. The deluxe set will include two special edition lithograph cards only available through 2Pac’s official store.

The standard black vinyl version can be pre-ordered, HERE, and the exclusive edition colored vinyl can be pre-ordered, HERE.

Originally released in 2001, Until The End Of Time debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It has since been certified quadruple-platinum by Recording Industry Association of America.

Until The End Of Time features material recorded during the last year of Tupac’s life and includes the songs “Until The End Of Time,” “Let Em Have It,” “Thug N U Thug N Me” and “Letter 2 My Unborn.”

‘Until The End Of Time’ Tracklisting:

LP1

A1 Ballad Of A Dead Soulja

A2 F*** Friendz

A3 Lil’ Homies

A4 Let Em Have It

B1 Good Life

B2 Letter 2 My Unborn

B3 Breathin

B4 Happy Home

LP 2

C1 All Out

C2 F***** Wit The Wrong N****

C3 Thug N U Thug N Me (Remix)

C4 Everything They Owe

D1 Until The End Of Time

D2 M.O.B.

D3 World Wide Mob Figgaz

LP 3

E1 Big Syke Interlude

E2 My Closest Roaddogz

E3 N***** Nature (Remix)

E4 When Thugz Cry

F1 U Don’t Have 2 Worry

F2 This Ain’t Livin

F3 Why U Turn On Me

LP 4

G1 Lastonesleft

G2 Thug N U Thug N Me

G3 Words 2 My First Born

G4 Let Em Have It (Remix)

H1 Runnin On E

H2 When I Get Free

H3 Until The End Of Time (RP Remix)

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.