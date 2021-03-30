2Pac’s ‘Until The End Of Time’ To Hit Vinyl For The First Time In 20 Years On July 23rd

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release, 2Pac’s multi-platinum album Until The End Of Time will be available July 23rd on high quality, 180 gram audiophile grade vinyl for the first time in twenty years. The Estate exclusive will be pressed on bone vinyl, with the 4LP set housed in a four-page, LP Folio Book with previously unseen photos and a track list handwritten by Tupac from The Estate vaults. The deluxe set will include two special edition lithograph cards only available through 2Pac’s official store.
The standard black vinyl version can be pre-ordered, HERE, and the exclusive edition colored vinyl can be pre-ordered, HERE.
Originally released in 2001, Until The End Of Time debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. It has since been certified quadruple-platinum by Recording Industry Association of America.
Until The End Of Time features material recorded during the last year of Tupac’s life
‘Until The End Of Time’ Tracklisting:
LP1
A1 Ballad Of A Dead Soulja
A2 F*** Friendz
A3 Lil’ Homies
A4 Let Em Have It
B1 Good Life
B2 Letter 2 My Unborn
B3 Breathin
B4 Happy Home
LP 2
C1 All Out
C2 F***** Wit The Wrong N****
C3 Thug N U Thug N Me (Remix)
C4 Everything They Owe
D1 Until The End Of Time
D2 M.O.B.
D3 World Wide Mob Figgaz
LP 3
E1 Big Syke Interlude
E2 My Closest Roaddogz
E3 N***** Nature (Remix)
E4 When Thugz Cry
F1 U Don’t Have 2 Worry
F2 This Ain’t Livin
F3 Why U Turn On Me
LP 4
G1 Lastonesleft
G2 Thug N U Thug N Me
G3 Words 2 My First Born
G4 Let Em Have It (Remix)
H1 Runnin On E
H2 When I Get Free
H3 Until The End Of Time (RP Remix)