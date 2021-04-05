Comedian Bill Burr Announces Dates For 2021 U.S. Tour

Legendary comedian Bill Burr will be hitting the road in 2021 on a U.S. tour! Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour will kick off on July 2nd in Las Vegas at the Cosmopolitan with stops in Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, St. Louis and more, before wrapping December 30th in Phoenix at Arizona Federal Theater.

NEW DATES: Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 9th at 10AM local time at BillBurr.com/Tour.

RESCHEDULED DATES: Tickets are on sale now for the rescheduled dates below. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates listed below.

BILL BURR TOUR 2021 DATES:

*New Show

Jul 2 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Jul 3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Aug 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena Casino*

Aug 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena Casino*

Sept 3 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept 5 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center*

Sept 5 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center*

Sept 15 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheater*

Sept 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Sept 30 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre*

Oct. 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake Casino*

Oct. 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake Casino*

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre*

Oct 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 21 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater*

Nov 5 – Reno, NV – Grand Theater @ The Grand Sierra Resort

Nov 6 – San Jose, CA – Center for the Performing Arts*

Nov 11 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre*

Dec 10 – Valley Center, CA – Harrah’s Resort Southern California – The Events Center

Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Dec 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall*

Dec 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater*

ABOUT BILL BURR:

A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Bill sells out theaters internationally and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts. Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020, he stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, and he stars as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. His animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, stars Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast and will premiere its fifth and final season in 2021. In September 2019, he released his sixth hour-long comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, which was nominated for a Grammy Award, was recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall and is streaming on Netflix. Bill was seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys. Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad.

For more, go to Bill’s website and follow Bill on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.