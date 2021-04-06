Red Fang To Release ‘Arrows’ Album On June 4th Via Relapse Records

Red Fang, the beloved Portland-based “riff-heavy” (NPR) rock band, return with their highly-anticipated new album, Arrows, on June 4th via Relapse Records.

“It was so gratifying to put these songs on tape with Funk!” says guitarist/vocalist Bryan Giles of the album that was produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (Murder The Mountains, Whales and Leeches). It felt very comfortable with a loose schedule. We didn’t take it one song at a time, but added guitars, vocals, or general weirdness whenever an idea sprang to mind. We busted out a hurdy gurdy! It was that fun.

Long live Rock!!”

“WOW! We are SO EXCITED to finally release this record to the world! We finished the album way back in December 2019 and then… something happened that is not worth discussing…,” adds vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam. “Making this record felt totally loose and easy. It felt like we were just doing whatever the fuck we wanted, and not overthinking anything. That attitude reminded me a lot of what it felt like to make Murder the Mountains. The result doesn’t sound anything like MTM, but it has more of that vibe.”

News of the eagerly-awaited album, the band’s first collection in five years, arrives with a new chapter in the band’s unparalleled canon of Whitey McConnaughy-directed music videos as the foursome unveils a clip for “Arrows” below. “Arrows” finds Red Fang once again exploring creative ways to spend the label’s music video budget in a subtle nod to the band’s classic “Wires” video.

“His way of presenting us really works,” says guitarist David Sullivan of the band’s relationship with Whitey. “That first video he did for us for ‘Prehistoric Dog’ gave us a big jumpstart as far as the band getting popular. And we love working with him.”

Arrows tracklist:

Take it Back Unreal Estate Arrows My Disaster Two High Anodyne Interop-Mod Fonzi Scheme Days Collide Rabbits in Hive Why Dr. Owl Funeral Coach

Pre-orders for the 13-song album are available now, with Arrows available in a variety of formats, including standard versions of the LP, CD, cassette and digitally, as well as, a limited-edition liquid filled LP, deluxe CD (exclusive to Europe and Relapse.com), and two collectible bundles: LP with a limited Arrows blacklight poster and a Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas limited-edition Texas Hold’em themed box set. Dubbed the Fortune Hunter Gamblers Pack, the poker-themed package includes branded casino-quality playing cards, dice, collector’s coin, custom boxing, and a card of authenticity (all featuring custom artwork by Ian Colazzo), as well as the LP, and t-shirt. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore (http://bit.ly/redfangarrows), while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here: (https://orcd.co/redfangarrows).

Red Fang is Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards), Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals), John Sherman (drums) and David Sullivan (guitars). Over the course of their 16-year career the Portland, Oregon-based band has released four studio albums (Red Fang (2009), Murder the Mountains (2011), Whales and Leeches (2013), and Only Ghosts (2016), joined Fred Armisen in an epic battle against invading zombie hordes, were joined by Paul Shaffer during a standout performance on The Late Show with David Letterman, and have created the best music videos in recent history.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.