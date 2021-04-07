SONS OF SAM: Netflix Offers Up Spine-Tingling Trailer For Upcoming Documentary-Series!

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer and artwork for it’s next true crime documentary, ‘Sons of Sam.’ Directed by Joshua Zeman, the film is slated for a May 5, 2021 release. Check out the official synopsis and trailer for the film below.

Official Synopsis: The hunt for the “Son of Sam” captivated the world in the late 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers is all but forgotten — until now. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and Ultimate Evil author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman (CROPSEY, MURDER MOUNTAIN) draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…

