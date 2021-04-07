WEREWOLVES WITHIN: Director Josh Ruben’s Horror Comedy To Hit Theaters and On Demand This Summer!

IFC Films has announced that it is acquiring North American rights to WEREWOLVES WITHIN from director Josh Ruben (SCARE ME), and penned by screenwriter and bestselling author, Mishna Wolff (I’M DOWN) – based on the virtual reality video game by Ubisoft. The ensemble cast includes Sam Richardson (VEEP, DETROITERS), Milana Vayntrub (THIS IS US), George Basil (CRASHING), Sarah Burns (BARRY), Michael Chernus (TOMMY/CBS), Catherine Curtin (ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK), Wayne Duvall (THE HUNT), Harvey Guillén (WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS), Rebecca Henderson (RUSSIAN DOLL), Cheyenne Jackson (30 ROCK), Michaela Watkins (BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON), and Glenn Fleshler (TRUE DETECTIVE).

IFC Films will release the film theatrically on June 25th, 2021 and On Demand & Digital Platforms July 2nd, 2021.

WEREWOLVES WITHIN was produced by Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin, and Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television; Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle; and Sam Richardson.

Synopsis: After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

“We found a perfect home for our first independently produced feature with IFC,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television. “Their enthusiasm, taste, and strategy in a complicated marketplace continues to impress us, and we can’t wait to bring this film to fans of the game and larger audiences alike.”

Arianna Bocco, President at IFC Films said, “WEREWOLVES WITHIN is a wild and hilarious film adaptation of Ubisoft’s genius original game concept and we are so thrilled to bring this entertaining whodunnit to audiences this summer. Josh Ruben who arrived with SCARE ME, has assembled an incredible cast to bring his newest vision to light, and we’re sure it will leave audiences clutching their popcorn and howling from laughter.

Josh Ruben added, “The wonderful folks at IFC made it clear that they’re fans of our film first, which is great, because, surprise, we’re fans of IFC. They’re behind some of the most formative, groundbreaking films I’ve ever seen, so… I’m dreaming. This is a dream, right?”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ President Arianna Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith with 30WEST on behalf of the filmmakers. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international rights on the film and will be launching sales at the upcoming Berlin EFM in March.

