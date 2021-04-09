Busta Rhymes To Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘The Coming’ With Super Deluxe Edition Release

Busta Rhymes is one of hip-hop’s greatest MCs. His signature growl, rapid-fire flow, and imaginative lyrics helped make his solo debut, The Coming, a critical and commercial success in 1996. That year, the album topped the R&B chart and peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to being certified platinum. The record also featured “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check,” a Top 10 smash that earned Busta the first of his 11 Grammy® nominations.

Rhino will celebrate this hip-hop classic with THE COMING: 25th ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE EDITION. This new digital collection will be available digitally on April 16 and is available for pre-save now. Its 36 tracks include a newly remastered version of the original album, plus unreleased instrumental tracks and 12” remixes previously unavailable digitally. Digital breakouts of the SUPER DELUXE will also be available for download.

A rare version of “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (The Jay-Dee Bounce Remix) by the late, legendary producer J Dilla will be available as a digital single. Click here to listen now.

THE COMING: 25th ANNIVERSARY SUPER DELUXE EDITION opens with remastered versions of the original 13 tracks, including the hits, “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” and “It’s A Party.” The album boasts appearances by Def Squad members Redman and Keith Murray; Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest; Zhané; Leaders of the New School; and several Flipmode Squad members. Production was handled by DJ Scratch, Easy Mo Bee, and The Ummah, among others.

THE SUPER DELUXE EDITION presents previously unreleased instrumentals for the album’s 12 main tracks. It also has 12” remixes that were previously unavailable digitally, including “Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (World Wide Remix) featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard, “Abandon Ship” (DJ Scratch Remix), and “It’s A Party” (The Ummah Remix) that features SWV (Sisters With Voices).

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Busta’s solo debut, but it’s also the 30-year anniversary of his very first album, Future Without A Past (1991). It was the first of two albums that he recorded with the hip-hop group Leaders of the New School. Just last year, Busta released his 10th solo album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God. A new video for the song “Where I Belong” featuring Mariah Carey was recently released and can be found by going here.

THE COMING (25TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION) — Track Listing:

“The Coming”

“Do My Thing”

“Everything Remains Raw”

“Abandon Ship” (Featuring Rampage The Last Boy Scout)

“Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check”

“It’s A Party” (Featuring Zhane)

“Hot Fudge”

“Ill Vibe” (Featuring Q-Tip)

“Flipmode Squad Meets Def Squad” (Featuring Jamal, Redman, Keith Murray, Rampage The Last Boy Scout, Lord Have Mercy)

“Still Shining”

“Keep It Movin’” (Featuring Rampage The Last Boy Scout, Dinco, Milo And Charlie Brown)

“The Finish Line”

“End Of The World” (Outro)

“Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (The World Wide Remix) [Featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard]

“Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (The Jay-Dee Bounce Remix)

“Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (The Jay-Dee Other Shit Remix)

“It’s A Party” (Allstar Remix) [Featuring SWV]

“It’s A Party” (The Ummah Remix) [Featuring SWV]

“The Coming” (Instrumental)

“Do My Thing” (Instrumental)

“Abandon Ship” (Instrumental)

“Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (Instrumental)

“It’s A Party” (Instrumental)

“Hot Fudge” (Instrumental)

“Ill Vibe” (Instrumental)

“Flipmode Squad Meets Def Squad” (Instrumental)

“Still Shining” (Instrumental)

“Keep It Movin’” (Instrumental)

“The Finish Line” (Instrumental)

“Do My Thing” (DJ Scratch Remix)

“Abandon Ship” (DJ Scratch Remix)

“Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (DJ Scratch Albany Projects Remix)

“Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (Fila Mix 4)

“Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (Fila Mix 3)

“Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check” (Acapella)

“It’s A Party” (Featuring SWV) [Acapella]

