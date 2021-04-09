NOW HEAR THIS: Andre Comeau (MTV’s ‘The Real World’) Releases “Clean Break” Single!

Fresh from his appearance on the wildly successful Paramount+ show Real World Homecoming: New York, Andre Comeau has released his new single “Clean Break”, today, as the season finale hits the airwaves.

Best known as the “long-haired rocker” from the original season of MTV’s groundbreaking reality show The Real World, Andre enjoyed a decade of success with indie Rock band Reigndance (heavily featured in the original MTV series), before relocating to Los Angeles and launching a series of his own projects. The latest, his current eponymous Rock incarnation, released their debut EP in 2020, with a full-length album to follow in 2021. Despite being labelled” the ultimate embodiment of Gen X Slackerdom…” by The New York Times, Comeau has forged a 30+ year career in music, on his own terms.

“Clean Break” will be the first release on Comeau’s French Osados imprint, in conjunction with THC: MUSIC (Chuck Mosley, American Head Charge, Black Light Burns), the longtime label hub of A&R/Marketing vet Thom Hazaert, who originally brought Andre to his EMP LABEL GROUP collaboration with Megadeth’s David Ellefson, to release Comeau’s 2020 Wrong Within EP.

Premiering in early March on the newly launched Paramount+ streaming platform, Real World Homecoming: New York has been one of the most talked about new shows in recent memory, garnering massive press and critical praise from the biggest media outlets including Time, Rolling Stone, People, The New York Times, Yahoo, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, and many more.

Says Comeau, “It was interesting to step back into that place and to do it again. Just like the first time, I went in as an artist. It was great to reconnect with everyone and be part of these important conversations. Obviously, the show features a lot of my new music, including “Clean Break”, which was also a tremendous boost.

Returning to the same iconic NYC loft in 2020, Comeau once again appears the cool voice of reason, navigating a storm of racially charged tensions among the roommates, with one episode ending with author and activist Kevin Powell referencing Andre’s upcoming single, stating the world’s need for a “Clean Break”.

Comeau and Hazaert have also launched a multiple episode livestream series, “Thom and Andre Get Real”, providing running commentary on the show, with discussion of music and related social issues, viewable at the links below.

