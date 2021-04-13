Myles Kennedy Releases Animated Music Video For “Get Along”

With the release of his sophomore solo album a few weeks away, Myles Kennedy is unveiling another official music video from The Ides Of March. The new video is for the album opener “Get Along” and is an animated short film based on an idea created by Kennedy and brought to life by director/animator Ollie Jones.

Animators Jake Lava and Sam Clark worked with Jones to tell the story of how society is affecting the animal kingdom. The video depicts a group of animals that live in a forest banding together to fight an increase in pollution in their homes as well as corporate expansion through deforestation as Kennedy sings the poignant lyric “Why can’t we all just get along?” A bear, beavers, deer and even a ninja turtle among others band together with the help of a wise owl to protect their land to relay a message that everyone needs to work together for the benefit of a better world.

The video for “Get Along” can be seen below:

“Get Along” is the third track released from the upcoming Napalm Records album The Ides Of March – scheduled for release on May 14th. While Year Of The Tiger was more of an acoustic exploration through Myles’ mind, The Ides Of March finds him strapping on his electric guitar and pushing himself as a guitarist/songwriter. Tracks like “A Thousand Words,” “Wake Me When It’s Over” and “Moonshot” showcase the diverse music arrangements that has garnered Myles fans globally across all of his projects. “Get Along” comes as the debut single “In Stride” is moving up the Active Rock charts and is currently in the Top 30. Myles also released the album’s title track “The Ides Of March” last month to fan and critical acclaim alike. “The Ides Of March” is the longest song on the album clocking in at 7:39 and showcases the musicianship of Kennedy and cohorts – longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier. The video for “In Stride” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/ZVgjcbo8D1k and the video for “The Ides Of March” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/hAD_82BD7k4. The Ides Of March was produced by longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

Fans that pre-order The Ides Of March digitally will receive instant downloads of “Get Along,” ‘The Ides Of March” and the current single “In Stride.” All available versions of The Ides Of March can be ordered here: https://smarturl.it/MK-TheIdesOfMarch.

‘The Ides Of March’ tracklisting:

1) Get Along

2) A Thousand Words

3) In Stride

4) The Ides of March

5) Wake Me When It’s Over

6) Love Rain Down

7) Tell It Like It Is

8) Moonshot

9) Wanderlust Begins

10) Sifting Through The Fire

11) Worried Mind

About Myles Kennedy:

At this point, Myles Kennedy’s voice precedes him. Certainly, it courses through six chart-topping albums from gold-selling rock juggernaut Alter Bridge, three records with Slash and The Conspirators, two albums from The Mayfield Four, his 2018 solo debut Year of the Tiger, and guest appearances for everyone from Disturbed and Halestorm to Gov’t Mule, Sevendust, Mark Morton and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. For as much as he remains renowned for his skyscraping timbre and earth-quaking bluesy wail, his musicianship also encompasses eloquent songcraft, thoughtful cinematic arrangements, and, of course, dynamic guitar fireworks as explosive as his astounding vocal range. Myles Kennedy burst on the music scene in 1990, but it wasn¹t until 1995, through his band The Mayfield Four, that he gained some notoriety. It was when the Mayfield Four toured opening for hitmakers Creed that Myles Kennedy would meet Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips. This meeting would eventually lead to the formation of Alter Bridge, the band that would become Myles’ calling card to the world. In 2008, the legacy of Myles Kennedywas circling the music industry and eventually found its way to members of Led Zeppelin. A now legendary story, Myles was asked to jam with Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham for a potential project that never materialized. In 2009, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash was working on a solo project and tapped Myles Kennedy to do vocals on two songs on that release. That partnership would lead to Myles becoming the vocalist for his other rock band, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. This relationship would also lead to Myles Kennedy singing for the iconic Guns N’ Roses at their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2012 after band founder Axl Rose was unable to attend. Through Myles’ various projects, he has appeared on The Tonight Show; Jimmy Kimmel Live; Conan; has had music used by the WWE, Major League Baseball and NASCAR to name a few; and appeared in the motion picture Rock Star. 2018 marked a new chapter in Myles’ career when he released his long-awaited debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, to critical and commercial success. With his new solo album, The Ides Of March, Myles Kennedy showcases the talent that has made him one of the premier frontmen of modern music today.

For more info visit:

www.MylesKennedy.com

www.facebook.com/OfficialMylesKennedy

www.twitter.com/MylesKennedy

www.instagram.com/OfficialMyleskennedy

label.napalmrecords.com/myles-kennedy

