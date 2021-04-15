I SLEPT WITH JOEY RAMONE: Pete Davidson and Jason Orley Join Forces To Create JOEY RAMONE Biopic For Netflix

On the 20th anniversary of the passing of the Ramones iconic frontman Joey Ramones, Netflix has announced that a biopic on his life is in the works. Netflix and STXfilms have partnered to develop and produce I Slept with Joey Ramone, a biopic chronicling the life of the king of punk starring Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island).

The film will be helmed by director Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence, Pete Davidson: Alive from New York and upcoming film I Want You Back) and will be made with the cooperation and support of the Estate of Joey Ramone and with the assistance of Rosegarten Films. The treatment for the film was written by Pete Davidson and Jason Orley based on the Mickey Leigh memoir of the same name.

Adam Fogelson, Chairman STXfilms Motion Picture Group states: “When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”