Join Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong On 4/20 For A Live ‘Up In Smoke’ Watch Party!

Join comedy icons Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong in the ultimate live watch party of the year with the “Up in Smoke” Watch Party brought to you by Lemonade.tv+ powered by SoundFi. The comic legends will provide in-film commentary on their classic film, answer text questions from the audiences and maybe roll out a few…good stories.

The first 50 fans to register for the event at Lemonade.TV+ – Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke – Lemonade.TV will receive a 50th-anniversary poster signed by Cheech & Chong! All attendees will receive a pack of Cheech & Chong’s preferred rolling papers! The evening also includes opportunities to buy limited edition items, including signed memorabilia and commemorative apparel. There is even a VIP After Party hosted by Super Troopers director and star, Jay Chandrasekhar (for optimal Watch Party experience use web or iOS . More details can be found here.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:10pm PT/10:10pm ET

WHERE: Exclusively at Lemonade.TV+. Click here to register.

About Lemonade.tv+

Lemonade.tv+ is a social viewing premium entertainment platform allowing users to watch movies, concerts and live events in SoundFi’s 3D spatial audio format while engaging with the actors, artists and fans, as well as shopping content-related merchandise.

Released in 1978 by Paramount Pictures, “Up in Smoke” is considered by many to be the ultimate stoner-buddy film. Starring Cheech Marin as Pedro and Tommy Chong as the Man, the film has everything that you would ever want in a movie and more: car chases, Los Angeles during the 70’s, live music on the Sunset Strip and a van completely made of weed. “Up in Smoke” made $104 million at the box office and continues to entertain a new crop of fans every year.

