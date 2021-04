Mr. Bungle’s “The Night They Came Home” Arrives on June 11th!

Mr. Bungle, whose Halloween 2020 streaming special, “The Night TheyCame Home” (http://lnk.to/MBLive) captured the Northern California-born band performing songs from their freshly released album, The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, interspersed with behind-the-scenes footage, surprise cameos and a few surprise covers, release the nearly two-hour film on June 11 via Ipecac Recordings.

“The Night They Came Home,” which was directed by Jack Bennett, is available as a CD + Blu-Ray, CD + DVD, VHS, and digitally. The CD portion features remastered audio, while the film features Bungle’s performance, Neil Hamburger’s opening set, three official music videos (“Raping Your Mind,” “Eracist,” and “Sudden Death”), as well as extended behind-the-scenes footage. The VHS release, limited to 1000 collectible copies, is an edited, performance-only portion of the film.

“The Night They Came Home” track list:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor (Fred Rogers cover)

Anarchy Up Your Anus

Raping Your Mind

Bungle Grind

Methematics

Hell Awaits/Summer Breeze (Slayer/Seals & Croft medley/cover)

Eracist

World Up My Ass (Circle Jerks cover)

Glutton For Punishment

Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere (S.O.D. cover)

Spreading The Thighs of Death

Loss for Words

Sudden Death

Loss of Control (Van Halen cover)

News of The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo (https://lnk.to/MBWrath) arrival, the band’s first new music in over 20 years, was received with great fanfare. The album news followed a spate of sold out 2020 live performances, which saw Mr. Bungle playing to some of its biggest audiences ever. The album, which is a proper recording of Mr. Bungle’s much traded, yet unreleased, 1986 demo cassette of the same name, was declared “one of the best thrash albums of the year” by Decibel, Rolling Stone said “their reboot is a feast of ingenious riffs, unexpected tempo shifts, and pure manic energy…,” and Stereogum offered “…Mr. Bungle are reliving their very earliest days and kicking a whole lot of ass in the process.” Revolver featured Mike Patton on their Fall cover, saying “After 15 years of inactivity and 21 since their last album, avant-metal weirdos Mr. Bungle reappeared from the mists of time to re-record their 1986 demo. Not content to merely rehash their high school days, core trio Mike Patton, Trey Spruance and Trevor Dunn enlisted help from Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. The result is — in the words of super fan Eric Andre — pure, awesome ‘carve 666 into your desk and get in detention’ metal.”

About Mr. Bungle

Mr. Bungle was formed in an impoverished lumber and fishing town by a trio of curious, volatile teenagers. Trey Spruance, Mike Patton and Trevor Dunn beget the amorphous “band” in 1985 up in Humboldt County, Calif., sifting through a variety of members until around 1989 when they settled on a lineup that managed to get signed to Warner Bros. Records. No one really knows how this happened and it remains a complete mystery that even the algorithms of the internet can’t decode. Up until 2000 they released three albums (Mr. Bungle in 1991, Disco Volante in 1995 and California in 1999), toured a good portion of the Western hemisphere and avoided any sort of critical acclaim. Some argue that the band subsequently broke up but there is also no proof of this. What is true is that they took 20 years off from performing under said moniker while they pursued various other musics that, in contrast, paid the rent.

