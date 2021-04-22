;MacGyver: Season 4′ Set To Arrives On DVD In June Via Lionsgate!

CBS’s successful reboot of the iconic classic returns when MacGyver: Season 4 arrives on DVD June 8 from Lionsgate. Angus “Mac” MacGyver is played by Lucas Till (X-Men Franchise, Monster Trucks), and also stars Tristin Mays (TV’s “Supergirl”, “The Vampire Diaries”), Justin Hires (21 Jump Street, TV’s “Rush Hour”), Meredith Eaton (TV’s “Battlecreek”, “Boston Herald”), and Primetime Emmy® Award Nominee Henry Ian Cusick (2006, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, TV’s “The Lost”). MacGyver: Season 4 DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $29.98.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

In this action-packed fourth season, ex-MI6 agent Russ Taylor recruits former Phoenix Foundation members Mac, Riley, Bozer, Matty, and Desi to hunt down a bioweapon that’s planned to be used by a mysterious organization for a devastating attack on a major U.S. city.

