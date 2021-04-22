The Bronx Debut “Superbloom” via Juxtapoz; 7-inch Features DabsMyla Artwork

The Bronx, who simultaneously announced the Aug. 27 release of Bronx VI (https://thebronx.lnk.to/bronxviPR) and a collection of limited-edition 7-inch singles, unveil “Superbloom,” the second preview of the 11-song full-length, and the second in the band’s 7-inch series.

“’Superbloom’ is a sonic search for deeper meaning,” explains Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran of the song that debuted this morning via Juxtapoz. “Musically, the song originated from our bass player Brad Magers, his first official offering on a Bronx Record. The chorus was co-written with Joby Ford, so there is a very unique push/pull that takes place for the first time in Bronx history. Lyrically, the song is about a day I spent lost in the California wildflowers with an old friend. Reflecting on the past in a somewhat desperate attempt to make sense of the present. A very inspired song and one of my favorites on the record.”

Artwork is something the Los Angeles-based group has put a particular focus on for Bronx VI, working with Jeremy Dean for the first single’s artwork (“White Shadow” – https://youtu.be/pliCeI6ZKps) and now partnering with revered visual arts duo, DabsMyla. The husband-and-wife artists have gained notoriety for their “references to mid-20th century art and design” (Los Angeles Times), which is on full display on the effervescent “Superbloom” cover art. One lucky fan will find a surprise original DabsMyla painting inside the 7-inch sleeve. Upcoming collaborations include contributions from Estevan Oriol, Craig Stecyk, and Tim Armstrong.

“We were introduced to The Bronx years ago when we were living in Australia,” adds DabsMyla. “Our friend we were painting graffiti with had the first Bronx album playing in his car while we were driving to the spot and from that point on we were both hooked. Being fans and getting to create artwork for the ‘Superbloom’ single has been an honor!”

The band has also unveiled the first tour dates supporting the upcoming album, announcing a Winter 2022 U.K. tour:

January 27 Brighton, UK Chalk

January 28 Nottingham, UK Rock City

January 29 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz

January 30 Liverpool, UK Invisible Wind Factory

February 1 Glasglow, UK SWG3 Galvanisers

February 2 Newcastle, UK Boiler Shop

February 3 Leeds, UK Stylus

February 4 Bristol, UK SWX

February 5 London, UK Roundhouse

Album pre-orders are available now (https://thebronx.lnk.to/bronxviPR) with the collection available digitally, on CD and with a number of vinyl variants: orange crush vinyl, orange and black galaxy U.S. webstore exclusive, orange with black splatter U.K. webstore exclusive, transparent with orange splatter Revolver/Brooklyn Vegan exclusive, orange and blue half-and-half vinyl Banquet Records exclusive, and an orange and blue galaxy Australian webstore exclusive. Upon release, The Bronx unveiled a highly-limited collection of 7-inch singles, as well as a “Mirror Press” series that was limited to 400 fans, and includes a collectible, handmade wooden box embossed with the band’s logo, a lyrical decoder mirror, 7-inch slip mat. and featuring room for each of the sought after singles. The collection sold out upon release. Bronx VI was produced by Joe Barresi (Tool, Melvins, Bad Religion) at his House of Compression studio in Pasadena, Calif.

ABOUT THE BRONX:

The Bronx formed in 2002, releasing their self-titled debut album the following year. Over the Los Angeles-based band’s 19 year career, The Bronx have released five original albums under their original namesake, and three albums under their alter ego, Mariachi El Bronx. Both iterations of the now legendary SoCal outfit have been hailed for harnessing the “unleashed cries of youthful blue-collar anguish” (Los Angeles Times), and for writing “hard-hitting and catchy hard rock tracks” (Loudwire). The Bronx is Matt Caughthran (vocals), Joby J. Ford (guitar), Ken Horne (guitar), Brad Magers (bass) and Joey Castillo (drums).

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.