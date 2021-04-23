Def Leppard To Release Limited Edition Box Set ‘Def Leppard – Volume Three’ On June 11th

Also included are B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live. These albums have specially been compiled by Joe Elliott for this limited-edition release. B-Sides contains a rare compilation of B-sides that have never appeared on vinyl before. Yeah! Studio Covers includes some never before released on vinyl covers, Yeah! bonus disc exclusive release tracks and a compilation of the various covers recorded by the band over their career. Yeah! Live is a compilation of live recordings of covers by the band which include both tracks from 2006’s Yeah!, as well as previously unreleased live tracks from the past 30 years.
- Now
- Unbelievable
- You’re So Beautiful
- Everyday
- Long, Long Way to Go
- Four Letter Word
- Torn to Shreds
- Love Don’t Lie
- Gravity
- Cry
- Girl Like You
- Let Me Be the One
- Scar
- 20TH Century Boy
- Rock On
- Hanging on the Telephone
- Waterloo Sunset
- Hell Raiser
- 10538 Overture
- Street Life
- Drive-In Saturday
- Little Bit of Love
- The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll
- No Matter What
- He’s Gonna Step on You Again
- Don’t Believe A Word
- Stay with Me
- Go
- Nine Lives
- C’mon C’mon
- Love
- Tomorrow
- Cruise Control
- Hallucinate
- Only the Good Die Young
- Bad Actress
- Come Undone
- Gotta Let it Go
- Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Now)
- Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go)
- Kiss the Day (X – Japanese Bonus Track)
- 10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side – Long Way to Go)
- Love Don’t Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo)
- Let Me Be the One – B-Side – Now (Demo)
- Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go
- Now – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)
- Long Long Way to Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)
- Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version
- Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)
- Love – Piano Version
- Only After Dark – B-Side – Let’s Get Rocked
- You Can’t Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad
- Little Wing – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad
- Ziggy Stardust – B-Side – Slang
- Under My Wheels – B-Side – Goodbye
- Who Do You Love? – B-Side – Goodbye
- Rebel Rebel – B-Side – Now
- Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
- Cause We Ended as Lovers – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
- Search and Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- How Does it Feel – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)
- Roxanne – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)
- Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- When I’m Dead and Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Stay With Me – B-Side Now
- Elected – B-Side Heaven Is
- Action – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- No Matter What – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Rock On – Live 2006
- Travellin’ Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)
- Now I’m Here – B-Side Tonight
- 20th Century Boy – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)
- All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track
SIDE TWO — Love Don’t LieGravityCryGirl Like YouLet Me Be the OneScar
SIDE TWO — Hell Raiser10538 OvertureStreet LifeDrive-In Saturday
SIDE THREE — Little Bit of LoveThe Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ RollNo Matter What
SIDE FOUR — He’s Gonna Step on You AgainDon’t Believe A WordStay with Me
SIDE TWO — Cruise ControlHallucinateOnly the Good Die YoungBad ActressCome UndoneGotta Let It Go
DISC FIVE & SIX – B-SIDES
SIDE TWO— 10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side – Long Way to Go )Love Don’t Lie – B-Side Now (Demo)Let Me Be the One – B-Side Now (Demo)
SIDE THREE — Gimme A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go Now – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)Long Long Way to Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)
SIDE FOUR — Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal VersionPerfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)Love – Piano Version
SIDE TWO — Under My Wheels – B-Side – GoodbyeWho Do You Love? – B-Side – GoodbyeRebel Rebel – B-Side – NowLed Boots – B-Side – All I Want is EverythingCause We Ended as Lovers – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
SIDE THREE — Search and Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive How Does It Feel – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)Roxanne – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
SIDE FOUR — American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive When I’m Dead and Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Stay with Me – B-Side Now
SIDE TWO — Travellin’ Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)Now I’m Here – B-Side Tonight20th Century Boy – 2005 VH I Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased) All the Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track
LP BOX SET
LP SET ONE: X
LP SET TWO: Yeah! (2-LP)
LP SET THREE: Songs from the Sparkle Lounge
LP SET FOUR: B-Sides (2-LP)
LP SET FIVE: Yeah! Studio Covers (2-LP)
LP SET SIX: Yeah! Live
CD BOX SET
DISC ONE: X
DISC TWO: Yeah!
DISC THREE: Songs from the Sparkle Lounge
DISC FOUR: B-Sides
DISC FIVE: Yeah! Studio Covers
DISC SIX: Yeah! Live
ABOUT DEF LEPPARD
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard – Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick “Sav” Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group’s spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Rock of Ages,” “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Foolin.” The band’s 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the No. 5 spot on Billboard’s Top Current Albums and No. 10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at No. 3 in the U.S., and No. 5 in the U.K. Def Leppard had the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 records on the U.S. catalog albums chart.
