Leslie Jones To Host 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” On May 16th

MTV has announced that renowned, Emmy®-nominated comedian Leslie Jones will take the stage to honor the biggest and best moments in movies and television as she hosts the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards,” airing LIVE from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9PM ET/PT. Known for her unmatched comedic style, Leslie has entertained audiences for years with roles on SNL, Ghostbusters and Time Machine, and is currently nominated for her first MTV Movie & TV Award for “Best Comedic Performance” for her role in Coming 2 America. Leslie joins the ranks of iconic show hosts, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Adam DeVine.

Currently, Leslie is the host and executive producer of Supermarket Sweep on ABC and can also be seen opposite Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America, now streaming on Amazon Prime. In 2020, Leslie received a People’s Choice Award for her Netflix one-hour comedy special, Time Machine. Prior to this, Leslie hosted The BET Awards, voiced the lead villain role of ZETA in AngryBirds 2, and was in the cast of Ghostbusters.

Following the “Movie & TV Awards” on Sunday, May 16, MTV will air the inaugural “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” on Monday, May 17, a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television. Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.

Fans can now vote for their favorites across 25 gender-neutral categories including “Best Kiss,” “Breakthrough Performance,” “Best Show,” and more by visiting vote.mtv.com through April 30, 2021. Additional details about the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” will be announced in the coming weeks.

Executive Producers for both the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and the “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.

Sponsors of the two-night celebration include The Real Cost™ (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and SONIC® Drive-In.

For updates and additional information, please visit MTVAwards.mtv.com, follow @MTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, use hashtag #MTVAwards and follow @MTVAwards on Facebook and Twitter.

