Rock Legend SUZI QUATRO Releases New Single “Do Ya Dance”

The “Queen of Rock N’ Roll” SUZI QUATRO has released a new single and music video for the song “Do Ya Dance” today! The song is taken from her new studio album ‘The Devil In Me’. You can watch the video below.

Suzi says about the new song and video: “My son Richard presented me with this track. It was an unusual one, a bit of a James Brown vibe, who I always loved. I worked on it till I found the exact right melody, which was not obvious, and the right words to sing that I could relate to. I always have to tell a story, and it all came together very nicely. The lyrics are a little naughty, which at my age, I am certainly allowed to be. We made this video in my garage complete with dancing, confetti, and mask-wearing muso’s and dancers. I must say it was a little strange looking into all those Suzi’s faces…very surreal. The track and video can be summed up with one word…FUN!”

Suzi’s new studio album ‘The Devil In Me’ is out now as CD DigiPak (w/ fold-out poster), 2LP gatefold version (w/ 2 bonus tracks), and download/stream: http://smarturl.it/SuziQuatroDevilInMe

SUZI QUATRO Live

2021

9.3.21: DE-Cottbus – Stadthalle

9.4.21: DE-Zwickau – Stadthalle

9.5.21: DE-Dexheim – Kultur auf dem Hof

9.17.21: DK-Vejle – Musikteater

9.18.21: DK-Knebel – Fuglsøcentret

9.19.21: DK-Copenhagen – Docken

10.03.21: DE-Neuruppin – Kulturkirche (sold out)

11.6.21: DE-Mannheim – Rosengarten

12.18.21: DE-Leipzig-Arena

2022

4.20.22: London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

4.30.22: Obertraubling, DE – Airport-Eventhall

5.12.22: DE-Rust – Europa Park

5.27.22: DE: Wuppertal – Historische Stadthalle

5.28.22: DE-Dillingen – Lokschuppen

6.3.22: Ulm, DE – CCO Halle

6.5.22: DE-Hilchenbach – KulturPur

6.25.22: DE-Neuleiningen – Burgsommer

10.5.22: SE-Stockholm – Cirkus-Arena

10.6.22: SE-Malmö – Teater

10.15.22: DE-Fulda – Esperanto Halle

10.16.22: DE-Augsburg – Kongress am Park

10.20.22: DE-Friedrichshafen – Graf Zeppelin Haus

11.9.22: AUS- Brisbane – Rock The Boat

12.11.22: DE-Dessau – Anhalt Arena

12.12.22: DE-Berlin – Friedrichstadtpalast

12.13.22: DE-Dresden – Kulturpalast