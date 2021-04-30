Spiritbox Release New Single “Circle With Me” With Official Music Video

Canadian metal outfit and one of this year’s hottest break out bands, Spritbox have released a brand new song “Circle With Me” today on Rise Records . The track features the glorious combination of ethereal vocals, bombastic riffs and savage screams that make up the utterly unique Spiritbox calling card. It is accompanied by a gorgeous music video directed by Orie McGinness, that perfectly compliments the lyrical theme of the song with a constantly revolving shot around the band as they perform. Listen to “Circle With Me” below!

Speaking about the new track, Courtney LaPlante shares: “This song was written in the studio as a last minute addition, one of the many reasons we are so grateful to no longer be exclusively working remotely. It captures the spectrum of emotions I’ve been feeling lately about my music. From the anxiety I feel about messing up, to a confidence meant to protect me from self doubt.

Visually, we wanted to present the viewer with the image of us that we miss the most: us performing on stage, with nothing to hide behind: instruments, some lights, and beautiful camera movement.”

“Circle With Me” follows the band’s two break-out, hit singles released last year – the heartbreaking and otherworldly “Constance” and the unrelentingly brutal “Holy Roller“. Between them, they have clocked up a staggering 18 million streamsto date, with “Holy Roller” debuting at #25 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs and spending 7 weeks at #1 on SiriusXM Liquid Metal’s “Devil’s Dozen” with the remix version of the song feat. Ryo Kinoshita of Crystal Lake spending 5 weeks at #2.

Spiritbox recently finished work on their debut album which is slated for release later this year.

ABOUT SPIRITBOX

The husband and wife duo Courtney LaPlante and Michael Stringer made their debut with a self-released EP in October 2017, quickly building a cult following. In 2018 the duo found their musical counterpart in bass player Bill Crook and partnered with Pale Chord Music to continue to create and release music in single and EP formats and in Fall of 2020, signed with globally renowned label Rise Records.

Spiritbox have quickly become hotly tipped as one of the most exciting, creative and unique new forces to erupt from the world of heavy music. Pushing boundaries both sonically and visually with their beautifully haunting music videos that perfectly match the the juxtaposition of the ethereal, velvet textures of Courtney’s singing voice and the visceral, rageful power of her screams as they soar over complex soundscapes that ebb and flow between brutally heavy riffing and and progressive, other worldly electronic-tinged passages.

Drawing their name from a device that some believe is capable of communing with the ldead, the band have a paranormal undertone that runs through everything they do, using EVP (electronic voice phenomena) recordings both at their live shows and within their tracks. A quick look at the music videos for fan favorites such as Belcarra, Blessed Be and Rule of Nines and it’s clear to see that the band are no strangers to the macabre or paranormal.

Having toured the world many times over with their previous bands – metal outfit iwrestledabearonce (Courtney and Mike) and pop punk band Living With Lions (Bill) – Spiritbox absorbed the highs and lows of living as working musicians and decided to try a different and more sustainable approach when it came to releasing their music. They took the concept of supply and demand and applied it to their release model, focusing on making fans across the globe by using the social media tools available to them, releasing shorter bodies of music and removing touring from the plan until a demand was built. In doing so they quickly garnered a cult-like online following which has lead to over 66.6 million streams across all platforms and sell outs on every physical release and most merch items they’ve released to date

In Feb of 2020 Spiritbox jumped on a plane and finally went on tour in support of After The Burial across Europe, which was unfortunately cut short due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Despite having to return to Canada early, Spiritbox have remained busy – recording the two new music, shooting the accompanying videos, launching their Patreon and working on their debut LP expected out later this year. The band are also scheduled to perform on major festival line-ups across Europe including Reading & Leeds, Download, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park.

