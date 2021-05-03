Beartooth Announce “Below” U.S. Tour Dates

Gold-selling, Columbus, Ohio-based rock band Beartooth have just announced the U.S. headline “Below” Tour taking place this summer. The Below Tour kicks off on August 14 in Las Vegas and winds through the country before wrapping in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 25. All confirmed dates are below, including several festivals at which the band will appear.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10am local time. Get tickets here or here.

“Everyone has been waiting for so long to get back on tour — fans, bands, crews, the list goes on,” says singer Caleb Shomo. “It’s been a brutal year, to say the least. But there’s finally some hope for rock on the horizon. I truly can’t put into words how excited I am to get back out there and give all I have every night. This will be one of the most intense and emotional tours of my life and I can’t wait to experience it with all of you.”

Beartooth will drop their fourth studio album, Below, on June 25 via Red Bull Records. Below is available for pre-order here.

Beartooth thrilled their legion of faithful fans in late March with a blistering one-two punch! First, they surprise-dropped “Devastation.” The band quickly followed with the video for “The Past Is Dead.” The clip finds the band in performance mode, which is its most natural state. The members are surrounded by a stunning display of pyrotechnics and an otherworldly demon named “Barry,” who has been dubbed the official mascot for the album cycle and can be spotted in the album cover art pictured below. The band also recently shared their latest single, the hyperkinetic new track “Hell Of It.”

BEARTOOTH ON TOUR:

WITH WAGE WAR + DRAGGED UNDER

8/14 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues

8/15 — San Diego, CA — Soma

8/16 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

8/17 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

8/19 — Portland, OR — Crystal

8/20 — Seattle, WA — Showbox Sodo

8/21 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

8/22 — Garden City, ID — Revolution Concert House + Event Center

8/24 — Billings, MT — Zoo Montana

8/26 — Fargo, ND — Fargo Brewing Company

8/27 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore

8/28 — Kansas City, MO — The Truman

8/29 — Denver, CO — Summit

8/31 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

9/1 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

9/3 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

9/4 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

9/7 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution

9/8 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

9/9 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade

9/11 — Appomattox, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/12 — Mansfield, OH — Inkcarceration Festival

9/13 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

9/15 — New York, NY — Terminal 5

9/17 — Worcester, MA — Palladium

9/18 — Baltimore, MD — Sound Stage

9/19 — New Haven, CT — Toad’s Place

9/20 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

9/22 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

9/24 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrews Hall

9/25 — Grand Rapids, MI — 20 Monroe Live

‘BELOW’ TRACK LISTING:

“Below”

“Devastation”

“The Past Is Dead”

“Fed Up”

“Dominate”

“No Return”

“Phantom Pain”

“Skin”

“Hell Of It”

“I Won’t Give It Up”

“The Answer”

“The Last Riff”

BEARTOOTH ARE:

Caleb Shomo — Vocals

Zach Huston — Guitars

Will Deely — Guitars

Oshie Bichar — Bass

Connor Denis — Drums

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.